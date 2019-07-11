Zambia assistant coach Mumamba Numba admits they will miss striker Lazarus Kambole and defender Tandi Mwape but have enough eligible depth for the 2020 CHAN qualifiers.

Kambole and Tandi, who were part of the Chipolopolo home-based team that won the 2019 COSAFA Cup in June, have since moved to Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa and TP Mazembe in DR Congo respectively and are now ineligible for the CHAN qualifier against Botswana away on July 26 and at home on August 3.

“We will miss those guys because they were valuable to this team but I think every player dreams to play professional football and it is good for their careers, their families and their future,” Numba said.

“But I think we have looked around to replace the few guys that have moved abroad and I think we just have to work on the team that we have so that we go with a team that will stand against Botswana and come back with a victory.”

Tandi has already made his competitive debut with Mazembe at the ongoing 2019 CECAFA Club Cup in Rwanda where he has played in the opening two games.

Kambole could make his on July 27 in the Carling Black Label Cup against Orlando Pirates.

Interestingly, Kambole made his Chipolopolo debut at the 2018 CHAN finals where he scored two goals in Morocco to help Zambia reach the quarterfinals.

