Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has revealed that pit latrines in Kabushi will soon be replaced with flushable toilets.

And Mr Lusambo has declared that he will recontest his seat in the 2021 general elections.

Mr Lusambo said the project to replace pit latrines across the constituency is progressing well.

The Lusaka Province Minister was speaking on Wednesday when he featured on a live Public Forum radio programme on SUN FM.

He said the installation of flushable toilets is part of the 106 million dollar water and sanitation project which involves the construction of a new water and sewer treatment infrastructure.

Mr Lusambo said Kafubu Water and Sewerage Company who are implementing the project have assured his office that they will start installing new toilets across the constituency.

He said the replacement of sewer and water lines has already commenced in Masala and SkyWays Ward and will be rolled out to all households in the constituency.

Mr Lusambo said the PF government is determined to ensure that the people of Kabushi stop using pit latrines.

And Mr Lusambo has deviated that he will recontest his Kabushi parliamentary seat in 2021 general elections.

He says he remains a household name in the constituency adding that those wishing to contest are free to challenge him.

“We don’t have competition in Kabushi, we only have participants. So they are free to come and participate because they cannot compete,” Mr Lusambo charged.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]