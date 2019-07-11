President Edgar Lungu has directed newly appointed Deputy Chief Justice Michael Musonda to enhance the judicial process and improve on the expedite court cases.

President Lungu also told State Counsel Musonda that he made a careful consideration with thorough scrutiny when appointing him.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu made the remarks this morning during the swearing in ceremony of Justice Musonda as Deputy Chief Justice and newly appointed Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya at State House in Lusaka.

President Lungu stated that State Counsel Musonda is a distinguished and well accomplished member of the Zambian legal inner bar, who served as a lawyer, lecturer, and Member of the Chartered Institute of arbitration in the United Kingdom and judge of the supreme court of Zambia for many years.

“You have a rich employment record spanning over a period of twenty-seven years during which you did not only work with leading local and international law firms, but also had professional engagement with leading international management consulting and accountancy firms,” President Lungu praised Justice Musonda.

And President Lungu has urged newly appointed Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya, who takes over from Brian Mundubile who has been taken to Parliament as Chief Whip, to develop Northern Province which he said has potential for economic growth.

During the swearing in ceremony both Mr Bwalya and Justice Musonda promised to defend and protect the constitution of Zambia.

