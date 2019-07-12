Vice President Inonge Wina says the construction of the Kazungula Bridge is on schedule and will be completed on time.
Mrs. Wina said government is committed to ensure that the project is completed and will ensure that it contributes its share of the funding.
She said the project being a joint venture, Zambia recently released some money which went towards the payment to the contractor.
And speaking in Parliament during the Vice President’s question time, Mrs. Wina expressed hope that by 2020 all provinces would have held their Investment expositions which have played a key role in attracting investments into the country.
Mrs. Wina said Zambia has in the last few years attracted investment into Luapula, Northern and Central Provinces following the successful hosting of investment expos.
She said Investment expos have exposed the investment potential that that lie in all the ten provinces of Zambia which if well cultivated can contribute to the wellbeing of the Zambian people.
Yes it’s on schedule due to the effort of the more serious partner. As it happens, the other partner is a smaller country in terms of population, GDP, land mass and resource endowment. It’s just thst Botswana’s resource husbandry is superior to us.
Unlike Zimbabwe and Namibia who saw co financing of s bridge across the Zambezi river as a ‘thank you’ to Zambia for hosting and helping in the freedom struggles, Botswana has been reluctant to co finance the bridge at Kazungula arguing that it will benefit Zambia more than Botswana. Which is somehow true because Botswana uses SA for its exports. It took a gallant soldier in Ian Khama to co finance the project and here we are, failing to honour our contractual obligations on something we have been crying for, for ages.
THis is an inferior DESIGN if it was the chinese , they would have done a better Job like levy mwanwasa bridge ,why did u give japanes and koreans ? Its only china that finishes projects on time very fast construction and good quality later they write off the debt so can home affairs make zambia VISA FREE FOR CHONCHOLIZ?