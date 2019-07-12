Vice President Inonge Wina says the construction of the Kazungula Bridge is on schedule and will be completed on time.

Mrs. Wina said government is committed to ensure that the project is completed and will ensure that it contributes its share of the funding.

She said the project being a joint venture, Zambia recently released some money which went towards the payment to the contractor.

And speaking in Parliament during the Vice President’s question time, Mrs. Wina expressed hope that by 2020 all provinces would have held their Investment expositions which have played a key role in attracting investments into the country.

Mrs. Wina said Zambia has in the last few years attracted investment into Luapula, Northern and Central Provinces following the successful hosting of investment expos.

She said Investment expos have exposed the investment potential that that lie in all the ten provinces of Zambia which if well cultivated can contribute to the wellbeing of the Zambian people.

