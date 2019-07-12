Chinese ambassador to Zambia Li Jie announced the development when he paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe that the debt is in relation to a loan extended to the construction of the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium which cost over $70million to build.
Vice President Inonge Wina said the gesture by China is a sign of good will that should be appreciated by all Zambians.
Mrs. Wina said this during the Vice President question time. She said the gesture has also shown that China appreciates the good leadership under the Patriotic Front Government and that China has accepted that their investment is safe in Zambia since they are willing to partner government in various other areas.
Mrs. Wina has since challenged Zambians to minimise on scandalizing the Chinese Community as they shown true friendship leading to cancellation of debt.
In June, the Chinese government cancelled more than US$22 million as part of debt that Zambia owes the Asian country to reduce the debt burden.
And China has given Zambia a grant amounting to US$30 million towards support to various projects of development to accelerate industralisation and job creation agendas as espoused in the Seventh National Development Plan.
How can one be so ignorant, do you realy think you get something for free? This country will be swallowed by China and nothing will be left for Zambians just sorrow. Wait and see.
@ first this was a Gift, now we are told, it was a loan, and 4giving comes in, what is going on here????
I swear these PF thieves think citizens of this country are stup1d.
China writing off debt? Maybe in your dreams old hen Bo Inonge.
No one scandalises the Chinese living in Zambia. When they act inappropriately, we do cry foul, just as we do when one of our own does wrong.
This so called forgiveness is because they want preferential treatment in getting KCM acquisition and their Avic also wants to be given as much as possible, from the loot and plunder. The Chinese will get a million times more. The PFooooooools are just daft or they are just duping the unsuspecting public. Gogo, go away.
Why at this particular time ,could it be that our mines are worth more than we think??
These fooooools are celebrating because that money for repayments will now be diverted towards buying cars…just look at that senile old hen in the photo surely can anything sensible come out of that head. I am sure she operates from her bedroom and she is more than happy to receive a salary
I used to respect this lady, even used to defend her.
She is now an expired specimen, contaminated by associating with corrupt Lungu.
Everything that comes out of her mouth these days is stale.
I hope it’s not a strategy of getting KCM by one of Chinese investors, infact we told that any Chinese investor is funded by the Chinese government, so meaning we may swallowed by the Chinese government indirect.
YES IT IS…..
How do you explain $70million write off from over 510billion.
Something wrong here.If my memory serves me well,this stadium was a gift to Zambia by China when the then Chinese President Hu Jintao visited Zambia under Mwanawasa and today its a forgiven debt? Then LPM na Jintao banatigong’a.
Like many others above have said, this is in line to to sensitize the general public of China’s good-will to Zambia! so that when the mines are taken over by Chinese companies, there will be no outcry from the public.
Thanks for the gesture anyway, USD70k million is something 🙂
I have said this before that, we are only 17m ZAMBIANS compared to billions of Chinese. Why then don’t we distribute a million dollars to each and every one of us? We could still remain with $53 for developmental projects etc. Every Zambian could buy or build their own homes, buy cars, own farms etc., etc. Come on pipo, let’s utilise these opportunities otherwise we shall lose out!
if kcm goes to the Chinese and Zambians don’t demo in masses. i’ll loose whatever little respect and regard I have for my country folks