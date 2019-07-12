

Higher Education Minister Nkandu Luo has vowed that she will not reopen the Copperbelt University until security measures are put in place.

And Prof. Luo has revealed that the cost of putting up security measures is estimated at K10 million and the budget has since been approved by the Ministry of Finance.

Delivering her ministerial statement in Parliament on Thursday, Prof Luo said the institution which as been closed for over three months will only be reopened until security gadgets are installed.

She stated that there is need to install CCTV to cover areas within and the outside parameters of the campus and the creation of perimeter fence with restricted access points in and out of the University.

Prof. Lou said other measures include the introduction of access cards for students and staff to control access to facilities such as Libraries, Hostels and offices.

“I wish to report that considerable progress has been recorded and I will announce the date of re-opening the University in due course. However, as a prerequisite to opening, the University and the Ministry are working at enhancing security in a phased approach,” she said.

“Once these security measures have been implemented at the Copperbelt University, we shall embark on implementing similar security measures at the University of Zambia and eventually roll out the same to all public universities and other institutions of higher learning,” she said.

