Higher Education Minister Nkandu Luo has vowed that she will not reopen the Copperbelt University until security measures are put in place.
And Prof. Luo has revealed that the cost of putting up security measures is estimated at K10 million and the budget has since been approved by the Ministry of Finance.
Delivering her ministerial statement in Parliament on Thursday, Prof Luo said the institution which as been closed for over three months will only be reopened until security gadgets are installed.
She stated that there is need to install CCTV to cover areas within and the outside parameters of the campus and the creation of perimeter fence with restricted access points in and out of the University.
Prof. Lou said other measures include the introduction of access cards for students and staff to control access to facilities such as Libraries, Hostels and offices.
“I wish to report that considerable progress has been recorded and I will announce the date of re-opening the University in due course. However, as a prerequisite to opening, the University and the Ministry are working at enhancing security in a phased approach,” she said.
And the Higher Education Minister revealed that the cost of putting up security measures is estimated at K10 million and the budget has since been approved by the Ministry of Finance.
“Once these security measures have been implemented at the Copperbelt University, we shall embark on implementing similar security measures at the University of Zambia and eventually roll out the same to all public universities and other institutions of higher learning,” she said.
Step in the right direction.
Great thinking. There is great need to modernize our public universities.
K10 million just for security measures to be set up?
that woman was supposed to be minister of defense, but maybe she is too evil for that ministry too.
She did good as minister of Traditional affairs, dealing with witchcraft.
The things which should be closed for so long are:
– All Lusaka based COURTS, clean up all judges and those liquidator lawyers the money launderers.
– Close PARLIAMENT indefinitely, we have never heard of Speaker, can’t remember his name. Only the deputy speaker Namugala is trying her best to.
– Officially close CABINET, it has been dis-functional for over a year now, they do nothing.
The root causes for riots are delayed or non payments of meal project allowances. CCTV installation as reason for not reopening CBU in my opinion is a very lame excuse and a waste of meagre resources. CCTV will not fuel future riots if the Govt fails in the obligation to fund the institutions adequately.
Am telling you, Zambia is headed towards either a dictatorship or armed comflict. Mark my words
I used tô have a lot of respect for her but with this cbu saga I no longer. CCTV can be installed concurrently, I pray all cbu students parents relatives extended families well wishers remember this injustice in 2021 and vote for the opposition en masse.May God save Zambia.
When you hear someone proposing witchcraft courses just know she a witch herself. How can one explain this hard hearted ness?
SHE HAS NO LEADERSHIP SKILLS AND IS THE MAIN SOURCE OF PROBLEMS IN HIGH EDUCATION. IF SHE COULD BE ALLOWED TO RUN THE PRISONS SERVICE, WE WOULD HAVE MORE HARDENED CRIMINALS GRADUATING FROM JAIL’S.
WORD OF ADVICE, STOP BEING MACHINICAL THOSE ARE YOUR CHILDREN, BROTHERS AND SISTERS.
There is really no need for CBU to be re-opened soon. The damage done by those bastards to the school infrastructure was colossal and need time to repair. Security also is of paramount importance so that those *****s who go to damage innocent people’s vehicles by the roadside can be quarantined and taken to mukobeko.
It is a good move but the tender procedure for the installation of the CCTV might take long, therefore Madam Luo we humbly request you to open the University whilst works for the CCTV are going on
Perigo. Do you think there will be any tender floated? I do not think so. For the Prof to announce that means it has already been single sourced.
CCTV can be installed in a matter of day not months .Lets kick these thieves out .
You are an ignorant *****. Have you èven been at CBU. You think installing CCTV is like plugging a TV on the socket?
I FIRE YOU LUO AND MAY YOU DISAPPEAR IN POLITICAL OBLIVION NEVER NEVER TO COME BACK. YOUR DOWNFALL IS WORSE!
“…Once these security measures have been implemented at the Copperbelt University, we shall embark on implementing similar security measures at the University of Zambia…”
Luo is lying ……the pf GRZ are just broke.
When UNZA closed last time we were told cctv will be implemented before it opens , but they have since opened UNZA without cctv , now they are telling us that CBU will have enhanced security then to rolled out at UNZA and other unis
How come you have opened UNZA without the enhanced security you promised when it closed after riots ?
If you can open UNZA after riots without enhanced security , why can’t you open CBU ???
CCTV cameras cost that much? Sounds day light robbing .those cameras you can install them while it’s open what’s wrong with this Luo btch
Those are PF prices ……the crooks in PF GRZ have made Zambia the most expensive place to do bussiness.
Too many PF middlemen earning commissions for doing nothing while the country manufactures nothing
There’s already CCTV at CBU. Obviously Nkandu Luo and her cohorts are the suppliers of the additional gadgets. It’s business as usual, that’s how PF operates. And now that Chitotela has been acquitted we should expect more shoddy deals. Even Christ can’t stop these Christian Ministers from collapsing the Christian Nation through wanton pilferage.
Political Propaganda..
Political Propaganda..
Political Propaganda..
The Rise and Fall of PF
Political Propaganda..
The Rise and Fall of PF
So UNZA does have CCTV? I agree with all those saying CCTV can be installed while normal CBU operations are going on. And I’m very sure by now CBU students have learnt their lessons never to take the law in their own hands. Don’t rush to destroy innocent property around the campus or stone other people’s vehicles on the road. Learn to dialogue
Who will deliver us from LUNGU-pf
Honestly does this woman think cctv can stop riotous behaviour.
Give her the cameras. And when riot break out you start with saver rooms and vandalise monitors.
Why did sata create this PF
Si University ya nyoko!!!! Just open the university. You are destroying future of our children. Your children are in foreign universities getting better education and you are subjecting our children to mediocre education. That is not your university.It is a public university. You did not contribute any dime to build that university.You even have pomposity of saying you will not open the school. If you have no leadership qualities,the best way is to pave way for others.You are a threat to civilization. Rome was destroyed by people who were not civilized.
the non opening of the university has far more implications that the proffeesor thinks and knows. the so many unpaid and unemployed youths, men and women who live around CBU , some of them as far as kwacha and kwacha east, provide a service when the university is on. there is provision of accomodation as boarding homes by the unpaid retired government worker. the students rent and pay a charge that sustains these retired pipo and their families. the youths have barber shops, sell food staffs, they work in restaurants, business centres and groceries surrounding CBU. in this hard economy, the closure of the university has far more economic and social implicationss than the professor knows. Dont forget 2021 impact
that’s like saying I won’t drive this car until I get sit covers so the sits will remain clean.it’s got nothing to do with education.
So her CCTV tender kickbacks are more important than the CBU Academic Calendar which is now in the toilet?
Luo must be prosecuted for Abuse of Authority of office when her time comes!
Mayo uyu mubi umutima. Umutima kwati temufyashi.