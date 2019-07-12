PR Girl Media will host the Lusaka July on Saturday, 13th July at Lusaka Polo Club from noon until 10pm. The polo-fashion event dubbed as Zambia’s version of the Met Gala has everyone watching out for the best of fashion displays. The glamorous event has attracted many prominent figures and socialites in the previous years and the fourth edition promises to have various local celebrities in attendance such as Shadaya, Macky 2, Ruff Kid, Mampi including Zimbabwean socialite Pokello Nare who is the special celebrity guest.

The Lusaka July 2019 was introduced under the fashion theme “21st Century Garden”, a theme which the guests will interpret through their outfits. The event offers a live-polo match, jazz band, orchestra and fashion showcases as entertainment. Local designers Esnoko, Nkanda Yathu and Fay Designs will showcase at the event with Namibian designer Melissa Poulton and South Africa’s George Malelu as the international designers.

This year, the organisers have introduced a corkage fee for those who want to bring in their own beverages into the event. “ Attendants are encouraged to bring their own beverages at a corkage fee of K100 per bottle while the food will be catered by The Horse Shoe Restaurant. We plan to make the event accessible to more people hence the introduction of the standard ticket last year and the corkage fee in 2019.”, stated Monde and Chishimba Nyambe, Founders of Lusaka July.

Sponsors of the Lusaka July 2019 are Stella Artois, Le Elementos Hotel, Coca-Cola, Diamond TV and Power FM. Tickets to the event are available from The Wine Shop at a standard entry fee of K300 and a VIP ticket cost of K800 which gives access to the exclusive lounge including a three course complimentary meal. Further details of the event can be found on the PR Girl Media Facebook page.

