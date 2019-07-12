Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba says Zambia is committed to ensuring that it becomes a ratified Member of the African Continental Free Trade Area in order to benefit from the large African market.

Mr. Mwamba said Zambia will ratify the CFTA Agreement in the legislative sitting of Parliament in August, as stakeholder consultations on the CFTA has come out positive from both Government and the private sector who will mainly drive the Agenda.

He said the geographical location of Zambia would easily make the country a hub for manufacturing and transportation of goods and services.

Mr. Mwamba said this when he paid a courtesy call on African Union Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Albert Muchanga at the AUC headquarters.

He congratulated the entire AU Commissioners but stated that Mr. Muchanga plays a key role to achieve the successful operationalisation of the AfCFTA in a record time of one year.

Mr. Mwamba said Government is proud of the achievements made by Mr. Muchanga that the instrument has seen 54 out of 55 countries sign the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He said the Government is proud that one of its nationals is at the helm of the AU tasked to drive the AfCFTA.

And Mr. Muchanga said his success should be dedicated to the Zambian Government who supported his candidature and election to the position of AU Commissioner for Trade and Industry in 2017.

He also recognised Zambia’s First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda for a good legacy he has left in Africa of championing.

Mr. Muchanga also said Dr. Kaunda’s policy of free education for all Zambians will forever remain a milestone in the lives of those who used the opportunity to obtain high qualifications.

He further urged Zambian private sector to make partnership and ensure they don’t lose out on benefits that will accrue to state parties of the AfCFTA.

This is according to a statement issued to First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia Inutu Mwanza.

