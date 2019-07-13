Zambia’s former Vice President Dr Guy Scott has visited the University of Sussex, where he gave a talk to academics and postgraduate students on the political history of Zambia and his role in it. Dr Scott, who did his PhD and master’s degrees at the University of Sussex, also met the university’s Vice Chancellor Adam Tickell and presented him with copies of his book titled ‘Adventures in Zambian Politics.
During the talk, Dr Scott recounted Zambia’s leading role in the liberation of other countries in the Southern African region including South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola and Mozambique. He observed that Zambia was confronted with a difficult situation at independence because many of its neighbours were still not free and so the country chose the difficult option of hosting liberation movements and fighters from these neighbouring countries including the decision to host South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC); exiled ANC leaders including the organisation’s president Oliver Tambo, who lived at State House with President Kenneth Kaunda; and the ANC’s military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe. He suggested that the One-Party state that Zambia endured could be justified based on the war situation that existed because of the liberation struggles that were still going on in the Southern African region, during which Zambia experienced bombings and enemy incursions and faced a constant threat as a result of its support for freedom fighters.
On his studies at the University of Sussex, Dr Scott explained that he made the decision to study Artificial Intelligence or Cognitive Science at the university after buying an Apple II computer which required him to learn a programming language in order to use it. He recalled that his time at Sussex was enlightening and gave him an opportunity to meet many luminaries.
“In my years at Sussex I was privileged to work with, or learn from, such luminaries as David Hogg, Aaron Sloman, and of course Chris Thornton who is still here at Sussex today,” Dr Scott said.
After completing his master’s and PhD degrees at Sussex, Dr Scott, whose undergraduate degree was in economics from the University of Cambridge, then headed to the University of Oxford, where he worked as a researcher before cutting short his academic career for politics back home in Zambia. Dr Scott was Minister of Agriculture in the early 1990s and became Vice President in 2011 before Acting as President following the death of President Michael Sata in October 2014.
Dr Scott was hosted by Chanda Mfula, a Zambian doctoral researcher at the University of Sussex, and Robert Yates from the university’s Development and Alumni Relations Office.
Our former vice president seem to have lost quite some weight. I hope he is fine
He is former Caretaker President, not vice-president. Only that we don’t want to accept that he was President after Michael Sata.
Guy Scott was Running-mate to Sata, therefore was voted to takeover as president in event that Sata died, and it happened.
We can’t accept and treat Scott as former president because is white.
And he is neglected because he is white, look the way he is looking in salaula clothes.
For example: Joyce Banda of Malawi was President after siting President died.
Correction Nostradamus:
Guy Scott was never a running mate to anyone, as the running mate clause only came in via the 2016 Constitution. In 2011 when Sata was elected President, Guy was elected MP for Lusaka Central.
Sata never appointed Guy to act as President as he did not qualify due to the parental clause.
It is thus questionable that the Attorney General guided that he was eligible to act as president after Sata’s death. Many times Lawyers have let us down.
Good to see President Scott, Zambia’s 6th President. Long live!
@D’Kap,
Thank you for correction on running-mate thing. I always accept when I don’t know.
But still Guy Scott was Zambian president.
If this man had become president, Africans would have by now praising two countries. Rwanda and Zambia.
In that split moment, the pendulum got swung the wrong way, and we ended up being the laughing stock of Africa.
You can never compare corrupt impotent Lungu to the distinguished selfless Dr. Scott.
You and your inferiority complex can go and bury themselves elsewhere. This man brought about the yellow maize scandal in Zambia in case you don’t have a good enough memory, or are simply blinded because he is white. He and Sata are the biggest part of the reason we are in the mess we are in. The borrowed like slay queens. Even the bad MMD didn’t under Banda borrow like these clowns.
How can he put on weight when MUKUDYA MWEKA? I am impressed to find a bemba student at Phd level cos. i know bembaz are just thieves, this one must be MVULA not MFULA, The paper was below the calibre of a muzungu opusa CONSIDERING HIS Experience in AFRICA also having tested the presidency of zambia for few hors and manipulating ECL but kana muchaya PUTYETI , no mention of his intention to cling to power, after MCS died ? Even how he supported SATAS claim to oust the mighty ECL? HOW he fielded his wife under UPND when he had been eating in PF ? Improve in ur write up Sir,
There are a lot of educate Bambas, even I as a westerner knows this. You are wrong on that part. The rest is very correct.
LED THE CLEANEST GOVERNMENT ZAMBIA EVER HAD.
In just 2 years ,we moved from the cleanest to the most corrupt government Zambia has ever had.
Another spineless non African I see. Please do not hide in the false grandeur of inferiority complexes. This man was equally as scandalous as his former MMD and Michael Sata. Remember he was also part of the crazy people that got us the infamous Euro bonds.