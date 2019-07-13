Zambia’s former Vice President Dr Guy Scott has visited the University of Sussex, where he gave a talk to academics and postgraduate students on the political history of Zambia and his role in it. Dr Scott, who did his PhD and master’s degrees at the University of Sussex, also met the university’s Vice Chancellor Adam Tickell and presented him with copies of his book titled ‘Adventures in Zambian Politics.

During the talk, Dr Scott recounted Zambia’s leading role in the liberation of other countries in the Southern African region including South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola and Mozambique. He observed that Zambia was confronted with a difficult situation at independence because many of its neighbours were still not free and so the country chose the difficult option of hosting liberation movements and fighters from these neighbouring countries including the decision to host South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC); exiled ANC leaders including the organisation’s president Oliver Tambo, who lived at State House with President Kenneth Kaunda; and the ANC’s military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe. He suggested that the One-Party state that Zambia endured could be justified based on the war situation that existed because of the liberation struggles that were still going on in the Southern African region, during which Zambia experienced bombings and enemy incursions and faced a constant threat as a result of its support for freedom fighters.

On his studies at the University of Sussex, Dr Scott explained that he made the decision to study Artificial Intelligence or Cognitive Science at the university after buying an Apple II computer which required him to learn a programming language in order to use it. He recalled that his time at Sussex was enlightening and gave him an opportunity to meet many luminaries.

“In my years at Sussex I was privileged to work with, or learn from, such luminaries as David Hogg, Aaron Sloman, and of course Chris Thornton who is still here at Sussex today,” Dr Scott said.

After completing his master’s and PhD degrees at Sussex, Dr Scott, whose undergraduate degree was in economics from the University of Cambridge, then headed to the University of Oxford, where he worked as a researcher before cutting short his academic career for politics back home in Zambia. Dr Scott was Minister of Agriculture in the early 1990s and became Vice President in 2011 before Acting as President following the death of President Michael Sata in October 2014.

Dr Scott was hosted by Chanda Mfula, a Zambian doctoral researcher at the University of Sussex, and Robert Yates from the university’s Development and Alumni Relations Office.

[Read 878 times, 878 reads today]