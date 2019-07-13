Kabwata Member of Parliament Given Lubinda was yesteday afternoon clobbered by unruly PF youths in Kabwata during his tour of Kabwata Market.

The youths descended on Mr Lubinda who is also Justice Minister after a misunderstanding over money issues.

The youths accused Mr Lubinda of “eating alone.”

He was forced to rush to Kabwata Police Station to report the matter after seeking protection.

Police Spokeswoman Esther Katongo confirmed the development in a statement.

“Police at Kabwata recieved a report of Assault from Kabwata Member of Parliament, Hon. Given Lubinda that he was assaulted by unknown persons during his tour of Kabwata Market. This occurred today 12th July, 2019 between 15 00 hours and 15 30 hours,” a statement from Mrs Katongo read.

“The suspects have not yet been identified and investigations in the matter have been instituted and a docket of assault has been opened. Contrary to what is circulating on social media, Hon. Lubinda was at no point undressed by the assailants and at the time he went to report the matter to Kabwata Police Station, he was fully dressed.”

