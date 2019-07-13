Kabwata Member of Parliament Given Lubinda was yesteday afternoon clobbered by unruly PF youths in Kabwata during his tour of Kabwata Market.
The youths descended on Mr Lubinda who is also Justice Minister after a misunderstanding over money issues.
The youths accused Mr Lubinda of “eating alone.”
He was forced to rush to Kabwata Police Station to report the matter after seeking protection.
Police Spokeswoman Esther Katongo confirmed the development in a statement.
“Police at Kabwata recieved a report of Assault from Kabwata Member of Parliament, Hon. Given Lubinda that he was assaulted by unknown persons during his tour of Kabwata Market. This occurred today 12th July, 2019 between 15 00 hours and 15 30 hours,” a statement from Mrs Katongo read.
“The suspects have not yet been identified and investigations in the matter have been instituted and a docket of assault has been opened. Contrary to what is circulating on social media, Hon. Lubinda was at no point undressed by the assailants and at the time he went to report the matter to Kabwata Police Station, he was fully dressed.”
Karma is here! Everything that goes around comes around! You tramp on others today, one day tables will turn!
Tasteless report.
If anything you should report and condemn anyone that assaulted GL.
If you don’t think he is doing a good job – well then don’t vote for him as an MP.
Thanks
BB2014
,2016
Good and well dome PF Youths! Teach these bast.ards some lessons!
The same PF Youths Lungu has been unleashing on the opposition have started turning on his PF ministers. The worst will be on Lungu after 2021 because they will drive him to hide down into a sewage septic tanks but they smoke him out and kill like Gadafi!
This is what happens. Just wait. This is just the beginning. If you think you can continue stealing while the rest suffer, you are gravely mistaken.
Please leave him. His East Point night clubs are closed. He needs money
PF created this Monster, now its time they fed it too.
PF cadres (most of them former street kids, now grown up) have brutalized Zambian citizens to a point where even policemen are scared of them. Sesheke police officers were fired “in national interest” for disciplining PF cadres.
Politics of violent cadres is backward, primitive politics.
One day they’ll clobber Lungu himself.
It’s called poetic justice. Welcome to the Zambia u hv created Given Lubinda. Now u realize why late LPM took a no-nonsense stance when he had the privilege to be commander-in-chief.
Sonta epo wabomba
People power
Our power
Good …next is….
Lol! Next is menomeno Lungu
Hh
Especially on the Copperbelt where he has developed a habit of visiting unnecessarily, he will soon meet his “karma”
PF Caders are non violent those should be from Unip i think, our Cadres are discipline.
PF’s karma of violence has finally made a full circle back home to serve cold reality to its masters.You’re welcome Lubinda .
This cancer is only beginning to manifest, a whole Justice Minister is clobbered, shame!
Because he NOT Justice Minister but INJUSTICE Minister where only him, Lungu and their friends get justice when others experience injustice throughout!
He’s lost touch with the people. When I look at the Constitutional amendments that he has tabled in Parliament I realize that Given Lubinda died a long time ago this one is an impostor. The same violence they unleash on others has now caught up with them. I challenge Edgar to go to Chawama without bodyguards and see if he’ll come out without bruises.
Good for him….
PF,we rational and independent Zambians long warned that this monster-lawless violent cadres- they are creating will one day turn on them.One day they will match to state house. PF Gvt better bring. back rule of law and term these things before it is too late.They will start revolution.Be warned.
When the citizens are suffering, it means 90% of cadres are also suffering. This is what Edgar forgates
this site wrong spellings, cizungu cimbi cimbi
So what? Are you Muzungu? Just FCK off?
If your MP doesn’t visit your constituency you should never complain because you are violent, ignorant, and unreasonable.
Why don’t you go and get a job?
@GUNDIXY:
Get a job when there no jobs; which kind of faeces are you made up of? A thick piece of faeces OR a heap of soft faeces from Diarrhoea? Shameful that you are a waste of sper.ms?
Chilyata is back with his insults
The cadres were being trained now they have graduated and have to showcase there acquired skills, most are encouraged to bulk up by weight lifting now is the time to show their skills though it looks Xenophobic since the culprit is colored, they seem to not differentiate between Zayelo and Zablack.
Testing one two thanks LT for blocking me. Am now back.
Kwashala Lungu!!
When Lungu’s time comes; there will be nothing left of the fo.olish guy; he will only be identified by those large front teeth! He will be lucky to be treated like Al Bashir and much more likely to be decapitated like Gaddafi!
Justice minister gets justice.
Yaba! Now where are we heading to? LT, are you sure these were not trib.al cadres?
Bo Ndate, sorry for you. may b they need people like Chitotela in there constituency.