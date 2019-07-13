Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy are back in the FAZ Super Division following 2-0 away win over National Assembly today in their FAZ Super Division promotion playoff final leg match played at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

KYSA qualify 3-0 on aggregate after winning the first leg 1-0 at Presidents Stadium in Kabwe on July 6.

Both goals came in the first half when Ian Sililo put KYSA ahead in the 5th minute before Tresor Ilunga cemented the 3 points in the 21st minute.

KYSA make a quick return to FAZ Super Division following their demotion in their debut top flight campaign in the 2018 season.

One more spot now remains to be filled on July 14 when Kansanshi Dynamos host Young Green Eagles in Solwezi where the home side will be battling to overturn a 1-0 first leg away loss they suffered on July 9 in Kafue.

[Read 59 times, 59 reads today]