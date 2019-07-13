A Rainford Kalaba brace on Saturday helped propel TP Mazembe into the 2019 CECAFA Club Cup quarterfinals in Rwanda.

Mazembe crushed Atlabara 6-1 in Kigali after the South Sudan side shocked them with a 5th minute Philip Obeyono equalizer just two minutes after striker Jackson Muleka put the DR Congo giants in the lead.

Christian Kouame restored Mazembe’s lead in the 15th minute to see them go into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Glody Likonza made it 3-1 in the 47th minute and Muleka completed his brace in the 52nd minute.

Mazembe captain Kalaba then struck in the 65th and 88th minutes to seal the Lubumbashi sides passage to the last eight on July 16 and also saw him opening his CECAFA account after three games played.

The result ensured Mazembe finished in the top two of Group A on 6 points after opening the competition with a 1-0 loss on July 7 to hosts and Group A leaders Rayon Sports who by press time playing their final pool match.

Meanwhile, Kalaba and compatriot Tandi Mwape started the match while midfielder Nathan Sinkala came on for Kouame in the 65th minute.

[Read 199 times, 199 reads today]