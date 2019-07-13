People’s Alliance for Change President Andyford Banda says the withdrawal of PEP from the opposition Alliance has vindicated his position that the Alliance has lost its direction.
Mr. Banda whose party was ejected from the Alliance for allegedly selling information to the PF says the Alliance will fail as long as they do not put the interest of the people first.
He has maintained that the Alliance has lost its direction as it has departed from the values on which it was formed which is to save the interest of the Zambian people and is serving the interest of one political party.
The Patriots for Economic Progress yesterday announced its withdrawal from the opposition Alliance.
Party President Sean Tembo told a media briefing that the main reason for withdrawing was because some of Alliance Members hold the belief that they are perfectly capable of winning the 2021 general elections without the need for opposition unity.
PEP and others who joined the alliance should tell us how many votes they come with …..how many votes did you get in the last election. And can then expect within proportion.
This is called proportional representation
…..not some of these characters picked from the markets who only have family members voting for them…..they were literally ignored before the alliance , now suddenly they want to reap where they have not sowed ??
If you are true to yourselves and know how many votes you came with….work hard within the alliance.
Chipimo knows what iam talking about.
Otherwise Get lost
So why was the alliance formed with party’s of no consequence in the first place? Wonders will never end. When they were in the alliance they were good people and now …
Waste of space.
If double h can’t manage a pact how the hell would he manage the country.
He can’t kèep it together.
People expected HH to be in alliance with Sinkamba, Kalaba, Nawakwi, Tilyenji, Nevers and Nason Musoni.
Not those tumusebanya Parties.
UPND will even have problem what to do with those alliance members after winning in 2021, non of those even qualify as ambassadors.
But the above I listed he can award them foreign missions in Europe.
@Spaka
You have summarized my views and my only addition is to say thank you very much.
There’s one person in that photo who looks like a gorilla on two feet.
Vindicated indeed, that you are just polluting the political landscape
Even your wives can’t vote for you
Sh!t and worthless pacts!!
Someone early on once said this alliance will crumble. I thought it was wishful thinking…..
Any right thinking upnd shud welcome the death of z alliance. Its better just to be supported like in z 2016 nevers mumba case. That way upnd is left free to persue its agender. Be careful whom u alliance with. What value did most of those alliance partners bring to upnd.
Its funny UPND seems to realise after the “small” parties withdraw from the Alliance that they are nothing much one man commandos. When they were forming the alliance they bragged that they are in an Alliance with 10 political parties kanshi ni 10 individuals
If someone can fail to manage small number of people in small opposition parties how can he manage a country with more than 18 million people?
wait until Kambwili goes back to PF that’s when you will realize the ability of what you have lost.