People’s Alliance for Change President Andyford Banda says the withdrawal of PEP from the opposition Alliance has vindicated his position that the Alliance has lost its direction.

Mr. Banda whose party was ejected from the Alliance for allegedly selling information to the PF says the Alliance will fail as long as they do not put the interest of the people first.

He has maintained that the Alliance has lost its direction as it has departed from the values on which it was formed which is to save the interest of the Zambian people and is serving the interest of one political party.

The Patriots for Economic Progress yesterday announced its withdrawal from the opposition Alliance.

Party President Sean Tembo told a media briefing that the main reason for withdrawing was because some of Alliance Members hold the belief that they are perfectly capable of winning the 2021 general elections without the need for opposition unity.

