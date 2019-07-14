Botswana has lineup two friendly games against Lesotho as warm-up for their 2020 CHAN qualifier against Zambia.

Chipolopolo play Botswana in a second round qualifier on July 26 away in Francistown and at home on August 3 in Lusaka.

Lesotho FA spokesperson Mikia Ntanda told LT Sports from Maseru that Lesotho will travel to Botswana this Thursday for the friendlies on July 19 and 21 in Gaborone.

Lesotho is also using the friendlies to prepare for their CHAN second round qualifying tie against Bafana Bafana South Africa that same weekend.

[Read 15 times, 15 reads today]