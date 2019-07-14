James Chamanga has extended his stay at Red Arrows for another season.

The veteran ex-Chipolopolo striker joined Arrows in the just-ended 2019 transitional season on a short-term deal following his return home this year after a 12-year overseas stint.

Arrows confirmed on Sunday that Chamanga would be at the club for the 2019/2020 season that kicks off next month.

Chamanga, who scored three goals last season for Arrows, is part of the sides’ pre-season tour of the Copperbelt that begins this week.

Arrows have also confirmed the capture of promising striker Hope Katwishi from demoted Kitwe United who had a notable debut at Garden Park despite scoring two goals in the just-ended transitional season.

Meanwhile, Arrows have revealed that their three -high profile players will remain on loan for another season at Power Dynamos and Nkana.

Goalkeeper Jackson Kakunta will stay on at Power, while across the road in Wusakile, Nkana will continue to enjoy the services of striker Festus Mbewe and midfielder Shadreck Malambo.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]