Patriotic Front Secretary General, Davis Mwila has advised National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili to stop calling President Edgar Lungu at night.
Mr Mwila said that it is not right for the NDC leader to keep calling the Head of state at night whilst insulting him during the day, adding that if Kambwili wants to rejoin the ruling party, all he had to do was come out in the open by engaging the Copperbelt party leadersip.
Mr Mwila said the party would not allow Kambwili’s continued tendency of insulting the Head of State when he was still interested in rejoining the party.
Mr. Mwila said this in Chavuma yesterday when he received close to 2000 defectors from the United Party for National Development.
And SG Mwila said continued defections by Members of the UPND in North western Province is a clear indication of the confidence and trust the people have in the ruling party and its government, adding that the PF Government under the President Edgar Lungu has a robust development agenda as enshrined in the Seventh National Development Plan.
Mr Mwila said he is confident that come 2021, the entire North Western Province will be a stronghold of the ruling Party and advised old members to bring new members in the party ahead of the 2021 general elections
Mr Mwila also commended the people of Chavuma district for giving the ruling party two councilors in recent held by elections in Lingelengenda and Sewe wards.
And North western provincial chairperson Jackson Kungo said the ruling party has made serious inroads in the region.
He said the party is enjoying massive support from the people in the providence owing to the sound leadership of President Edgar Lungu and the development government has rolled out.
He said contrary to claims by the UPND that the region is their stronghold, political wind has totally shifted which he attributed to massive development which has been rolled out by the PF government.
He assured the Secretary General that he would not leave any stone unturned in recruiting more members to the Party.
He also advised all district chairmen in the province not to be reluctant but to continue mobilising the party grassroots aggressively.
This report sounds credible. It’s hard for me to know wht drives Chishimba Kambwili. African politics doesn’t hv that classification u find in developed countries’ politics where there’s the extreme and the mainstream. Perhaps this is due to how it started as agitation against colonial oppression where all and sundry joined forces. And voters rarely pause to ask how they got it wrong last time. It’s still the same old stupid dancing even in the midst of serious things to discuss such as a possible currency crisis for example.
After GBM`s recent treacherous behaviour and conduct against HH and UPND ,nothing will surprise us in Zambian politics anymore.Politics, after religion, is most scandalous,corrupt,immoral and dishonest profession in Zambia full of crooks and people without conscience.
So regrettable that Zambian politics is a game of Phd instead of a game of issues.No wonder we’ve hardly developed since 1964.
Nemwine you need to be clobbered too, believing these people when they tell lies at their so called rallies. It’s annoying see a ruling party giving these poor souls head to tore gear full of Edgar’s head and yet fail to feed them. Look at the wastage of money on silly regalia, that money could have been put to good use. Zambians need to wake up if they are to see a better tomorrow than believe these arrogant thieves who think it’s all about winning elections than taking care of electorates