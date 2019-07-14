Patriotic Front Secretary General, Davis Mwila has advised National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili to stop calling President Edgar Lungu at night.

Mr Mwila said that it is not right for the NDC leader to keep calling the Head of state at night whilst insulting him during the day, adding that if Kambwili wants to rejoin the ruling party, all he had to do was come out in the open by engaging the Copperbelt party leadersip.

Mr Mwila said the party would not allow Kambwili’s continued tendency of insulting the Head of State when he was still interested in rejoining the party.

Mr. Mwila said this in Chavuma yesterday when he received close to 2000 defectors from the United Party for National Development.

And SG Mwila said continued defections by Members of the UPND in North western Province is a clear indication of the confidence and trust the people have in the ruling party and its government, adding that the PF Government under the President Edgar Lungu has a robust development agenda as enshrined in the Seventh National Development Plan.

Mr Mwila said he is confident that come 2021, the entire North Western Province will be a stronghold of the ruling Party and advised old members to bring new members in the party ahead of the 2021 general elections

Mr Mwila also commended the people of Chavuma district for giving the ruling party two councilors in recent held by elections in Lingelengenda and Sewe wards.

And North western provincial chairperson Jackson Kungo said the ruling party has made serious inroads in the region.

He said the party is enjoying massive support from the people in the providence owing to the sound leadership of President Edgar Lungu and the development government has rolled out.

He said contrary to claims by the UPND that the region is their stronghold, political wind has totally shifted which he attributed to massive development which has been rolled out by the PF government.

He assured the Secretary General that he would not leave any stone unturned in recruiting more members to the Party.

He also advised all district chairmen in the province not to be reluctant but to continue mobilising the party grassroots aggressively.

[Read 299 times, 299 reads today]