Aggrey Chiyangi says Green Eagles are relishing Wednesday’s 2019 CECAFA Club Cup quarterfinal clash against Gor Mahia of Kenya.

It will be Eagles first-ever meeting against the 2015 runners-up and three-time CECAFA champions.

Eagles, who are making their second international foray since their 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup debut where they made a second round exit last December, are guest side at the CECAFA Club Cup Rwanda is hosting from July 6-21.

“That is what we wanted because the purpose for us coming to this tournament was to meet the best and since we are going to meet Gor Mahia, for us, we are so happy,” Chiyangi said.

“We will see how we are going to challenge them, we have watched them play, we know they are a good side but we are going to plan for them and see how far we can go against them.”

Eagles head into the last eight with two wins and a defeat that saw the finish second in Group C on 6 points three behind leaders and hosts APR.

Gor, on the other hand, are unbeaten and won Group D on maximum 9 points.

