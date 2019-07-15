Kansanshi Dynamos coach Israel Mwanza says a good working relationship between his technical bench and players helped the Solwezi side to win promotion to the FAZ Super Division.

Kansanshi secured their mainden topflight promotion on Sunday after edging Young Green Eagles 5-4 on post-match penalties following a 1-1 aggregate draw in the 2019 Super Division promotion playoff.

In an interview from Solwezi, Mwanza admitted that winning promotion to the FAZ Super Division was tough.

“We have accomplished what we and the people of Solwezi wanted. Time had come for the team to win promotion,” he said.

Kansanshi becomes the first team from Solwezi to play Super Division football.

“We thank the people of Solwezi for the support and we worked hard and gave people what they wanted. It was not easy, but we worked hard,” Mwanza said.

“Secret wise, a good relationship between players and the technical bench. If you are relating well with players, it is easy to know where you are going as a team. This helped us so much this season,” the ex-Zambia and Nchanga Rangers player said.

Mwanza is already plotting Kansanshi’s life in the Super Division.

“As we go into the Super Division, we have to remain focused. We must ensure that the team stays in the Super Division,” he added.

Kansanshi join Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy who secured their promotion on Saturday with a 3-0 aggregate win over National Assembly.

