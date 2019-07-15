Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has given authority to youth cooperatives in Chingola to start mining at two dumps.
This follows President Edgar Lungu’s initiative to empower youths with mineral rich dumpsites in mining towns on the Copperbelt.
Newly appointed PF National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Sampa who had a meeting with KCM management in Chingola, said the two letters giving authority to the youths were issued on Thursday last week.
Speaking when he addressed youths at Dump 18, the lawmaker called for discipline and orderliness in the way the youths will exploit the minerals.
And Nchanga Member of Parliament Chali Chilombo thanked President Lungu for empowering the youths of Chingola with the dumpsites.
Meanwhile, one of the youths Douglas Chilembi asked President Lungu to further engage KCM and give the youths another dumpsite which is richer in minerals.
Mr Chilembi said the dumps given to youths had low grade mineral.
Now that KCM is being controlled by a PF cadre this is just a political ploy to win back the votes from the youths who were seen to be leaning towards the NDC.
Thugs and thieves never appreciate. They give them where to start, they are already disputing, they want pure mine!????
Scavenging as youth empowerment. This is painful.
So the Liquidator is already selling and dishing out KCM Assets to win back the waning Political Support for ECL and PF? We told u that ECL’s motive in liquidating KCM is not only Political but driven by Corruption and Greed. They are going to strip KCM Assets to enrich themselves and try and regain lost Political support for ECL and PF on the CB. The Liquidation of KCM is Political, Financial and selfishness. People can see thru PF’s Motives and Tactics aimed at winning 2021 Elections. The damage has already been made and the Strategy will not work.
What KCM its the incompetent PF and Lazy Lungu in-charge of KCM…they have not even fully take over controls of KCM and they are handing out assets to cadres.