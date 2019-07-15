Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has given authority to youth cooperatives in Chingola to start mining at two dumps.

This follows President Edgar Lungu’s initiative to empower youths with mineral rich dumpsites in mining towns on the Copperbelt.

Newly appointed PF National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Sampa who had a meeting with KCM management in Chingola, said the two letters giving authority to the youths were issued on Thursday last week.

Speaking when he addressed youths at Dump 18, the lawmaker called for discipline and orderliness in the way the youths will exploit the minerals.

And Nchanga Member of Parliament Chali Chilombo thanked President Lungu for empowering the youths of Chingola with the dumpsites.

Meanwhile, one of the youths Douglas Chilembi asked President Lungu to further engage KCM and give the youths another dumpsite which is richer in minerals.

Mr Chilembi said the dumps given to youths had low grade mineral.

