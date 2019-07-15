Coach Lawrence Mweemba is pleased to bounce back at Power Dynamos as an assistant.

Mweemba has been roped into the Fordson Kabole led Power bench that has George Chilufya and Kennedy Muma as other assistants while Yusufu Lumu is keeper trainer.

Kabole requested club management to beef up the bench with another coach.

He has in the past served as Power caretaker coach and assistant.

Mweemba said he turned down other offers to rejoin the FAZ Super Division side.

“I have worked with coach Kabole before,” he said.

“He found me here when he joined Power Dynamos in 2006. We worked together with Linos Makwaza and Bruce Mwape as his assistants,” Mweemba said.

Mweemba has coached Kitwe United, Chambishi, Kalulushi Modern Stars, Ndola United and Afrisport.

