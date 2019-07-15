Police have shot dead three dogs that killed an 8 year old boy in Ndeke Meanwood area.

And the owner of the dogs Samakayi has been arrested and his family members evacuated to safety as an incensed crowd threatened to cause damage to the property.

However, quick action by Police who rushed to the area saved the situation.

Gift Phiri aged 8 years died after he was bitten by three dogs in the incident that happened yesterday at 12.50 hours at Ndeke Meanwood.

It was reported that the owner of the dogs identified as Samakayi opened the gate so that he could drive in, and in the process the dogs came out and attacked the victim who was walking on the road.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the development to the media and said an inquiry has been opened in the matter.

[Read 1,455 times, 1,455 reads today]