Police have shot dead three dogs that killed an 8 year old boy in Ndeke Meanwood area.
And the owner of the dogs Samakayi has been arrested and his family members evacuated to safety as an incensed crowd threatened to cause damage to the property.
However, quick action by Police who rushed to the area saved the situation.
Gift Phiri aged 8 years died after he was bitten by three dogs in the incident that happened yesterday at 12.50 hours at Ndeke Meanwood.
It was reported that the owner of the dogs identified as Samakayi opened the gate so that he could drive in, and in the process the dogs came out and attacked the victim who was walking on the road.
Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the development to the media and said an inquiry has been opened in the matter.
Oh my God !! This is terrible news. So sorry to the family of the boy.Oh this is awful!! People shouldn’t keep such vicious dogs…we have gameparks for wild animals mwebantu!
The owner must be caged for manslaughter or murder . He knew very well the nature of dogs he keeps and before opening the gets he was suppose to risk assess the area AROUND him. Its negligence on the owners part that caused the death of an innocent child. This should save as a lesson other careless Dog owners. Human life is not replaceable or reclaimed.
Yes, its very sad, but its times and incidents like this that should drive new laws in our country.
UPND cadre, our MPs are too busy taking development to their areas instead doing what they elected to do, make laws.
Revenge killings?
This man must be jailed. Dogs are supposed to be chained during the day. That boy died a very painful death while the owner of the dogs watched. The irate residents should have built his house down as a bit of relief to the bereaved family.
Oh no, terribly sad! Such a young life could be lost due to negligence by the owner. People should know that when they keep vicious dogs they should take extra caution to avoid such occurrences. May the Soul of the little one rest in eternal peace