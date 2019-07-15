President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has dropped Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe from her position.
President Lungu has since replaced Mrs Mwanakatwe with Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor Operations Dr Bwalya Ng’andu.
President Lungu has revoked the nomination of Patriotic Front PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri as Member of Parliament.
The changes are with immediate effect.
In the letter addressed to Mrs Mwanakatwe, the Head of State thanked the Lusaka Central lawmaker for the services she rendered to government.
Dr Ng’andu will be sworn in on Monday at 09 Hours at State House.
This is according to a statement issued by President’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.
President Lungu has also nominated Bwalya Ngandu as a Member of Parliament by revoking the nomination of Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri as member of Parliament.
Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu is a Doctor of Philosophy in Economics candidate.
He holds a Ph.D. in Applied Psychology from Cranfield University, UK and a M.Sc. in Ergonomics from The University of London as well as a BA in Psychology and Business from the University of Zambia.
Dr. Ng’andu is also a Zambian Rhodes Scholar.
He holds professional qualifications in a number of institutions, including: Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, UK; Fellow of the Zambia Institute of Banking and Financial Services, Fellow of the Zambia Institute of Human Resources as well as a representative of the Zambia stock exchange.
Until now, he held the position of Deputy Governor of the Bank of Zambia.
He has held various board positions across numerous sectors of the Zambian economy.
Beyond his board appointments he has held positions as: Chairman of the Banking and Finance Task Force, he has sat on the Lusaka Town Council, he served as President of the Zambia Institute of Banking & Financial Services, and sat as member of the executive committee of the Zambia Chamber of Commerce.
Dr. Ng’andu is well published in a number of commissions including: The Economic Commission for Africa, Caritas Zambia and The United Kingdom Commission for Africa.
We have consistently said Margaret brought nothing to the table other than a faker accent and a deviated mouth. This drunk has been fired from all her previous job. Bwalya Ng’andu on the other hand is unqualified. He is not an economist. Edgar Lungu always misses it!!
A little late. The damage she had done could be irreversible.
She was clearly out of her depth.
Good riddance.
Why not someone with Economics background instead of Ergonomics?
God bless Zambia.
Big congrats and well wishes to Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu on your appointment as Minister of Finance! Find peace and get to work intelligently to success in your new duties. Please be assured that for the common good, you have our full professional support freely at your discretion. You are taking a highly visible position. The onerous task is to serve every Zambian by helping President Chagwa advance the radical agenda of economic transformation to unlock prosperity for all Zambians. Mwanakatwe was a straight jacket joker who had come in my fudging her credentials at a difficult time. We will watch you with keen interest.
2 years to go before elections & now is when they wake up to the fact that drunkards.ess is not taking the country anywhere.
The drunken sod deserves it.
Long overdue.
Next firing Nkandu Luo the quack professor.
Obatala, the ministry of finance does not need an an economist to be minister. What we is an accountant who will balance the books not an an economist who only think like capitalists
No. 3 finance minister in as many years. Looks like a record this one. I believe in allowing people to settle down so that they become confident with their decisions. Maggie Mwanakatwe inherited the blackest of financial black holes in Zambia’s public finance, task facing his successor a daunting one.
Hi @Mushota (1.2) my friend, guess you are doing fine. Yea you are right that the action has come a little bit late. The indications that she was not the right person were seen long time ago. It was scandal after scandal.. Anyway, good riddance, though..
One wonders why you thought Margaret was fit for the job.
As for the next FM dude. Uposeko anano. Good luck. Let’s see if those qualifications can turn things around. Twitangisha ukulwa mwibala bane.
As for Mumbi no hard feelings.
As for Dr. ECL please don’t use trial and error on some of these positions. Otherwise Mrs Mwanakatwe was a worsted project at the Ministry.
From the good doctor’s CV I think he should not be heading the ministry of finance but rather should have been given the secretary to the cabinet job so that he can help overhaul the civil service. He has worked at the central bank but he is not an economist(he is still studying) this gives me the shivers. Some appointments you refuse on principle, but some of these Zambian intelligentia have an entitlement mentallity nangu ku justice nga bachisumina aba. Ba kateka job on training yena twakana. But we wish him the best in the challenges he is about to face. One Zambia.
However on a more optimistic side despite lacking in the requisite training to run MOF as a technical authority, the good doctor having headed operations over at the central bank has the capacity to hold a birds eye view (like a choir master) on various government cost centres and instilling the necessary fiscal discipline our country needs to break even in the short term.
This is the end of a remarkable professional career, so sad. In case Mr. Ngandu didn’t know, it comes with a huge pay cut.
Which finance minister in the whole damn world would succeed when his prime minister or president doesn’t help in ensuring budget discipline? How do u succeed if the civil service payroll rises just about every few months due to creation of districts and appointment of DCs and other support staff after budget has been presented? That’s the reality we have been living with since the departure of MMD from govt.
At this point the boss needs to start looking at himself in the mirror. He will keep changing MoF but little will change in the countries fortunes. Him and his bunch of thieves need to GO!
Chi Luo is a bad dent in cabinet.
Nostradamus: You can make a point without insulting.
Way long overdue, Mrs Margaret Dununa Reverse Mwanakatwe was basically past her sale by date by like 20 years. Let her go to Katuba and strut her things at a campaign stage, that is what she is good at. That woman was a fake, a fraud and a con artist. We need somebody serious to be running our economic affairs. Fake and over hyped CV with no results to show for it, everywhere she has worked. Madam, go pay back your CEEC debts now
I must say the appointment of Bwalya Ngandu is the best Lungu has done so far for his cabinet
I tend to think the problem is the President himself. Mutati, in view, was OK and the business community had confidence in him and the economy showeed signs of recovery under his watch. But the President sponsored cadres to hound him out of office. The President never condemned those cadres which is an indication that the move was sanctioned by him. Even with Ngandu, as long as cadres and corrupt politicians keep expecting kickbacks, I don’t expect him to succeed.
Why do you think Bwalya Ngandu is the right candidate for minister of finance? Because he has a Tonga surname?
Lol, some people always view things through their tribal lenses. Ng’andu is a common name found in Northern/Muchinga Provinces and Southern Province
@4.2 We are not interested in tribal comments, thanks.
Congratulations to Dr Bwalya Ngandu well deserved appointment. I personally ask and pray that Gid should guide you in this huge and tempting position. Be blessed Doc
It’s a great decision President Edgar Lungu has made. A combination of excellence in; integrity, leadership, psychology and economic education is key in the context of leading a ministry of finance. Dr. Bwalya Ngandu is a better replacement. He has unique and exceptional experience and relationships with the local and international financial and economic world. Zambia has a lot of some of the brightest minds and great hearts even at the global stage. Our politicians needs to see that and make use of the great minds and hearts Zambia has. A lot of them are making great contributions to countries in the developed world including countries like the USA, UK, Germany to name but a few.
Mwanakatwe was a failure on that position same ba nkandu luo fire her and chitotela president fire them please
Big congratulations to Dr. Bwalya Ngandu.????????
I will talk about Bwalya Ng’andu later, however, congratulations on your appointment. Josephine Mumbi Phiri is a typical example of those people who forget their roots when God uplifts them. I wish to remind her about when she used to survive by selling shake shake by the roadside in Mufulira. She and Jean Kapata insulted FTJ, but then if the MMD under President Chiluba had behaved in the manner that the PF are doing Josephine wouldn’t be where she is. I challenge her to go back and see how people of Mufulira are suffering. The council, PF aligned associations and PF cadres all collect fees from meagre resources of traders. There’s a reign of terror worse than that of UNIP vigilantes and Josephine pretends as if she hasn’t come from those townships, SHAME!She has chosen to drink wine…
with Edgar and embarrass herself as if she isn’t even married. Edgar doesn’t go to Mufulira. He doesn’t know the people’s problems. If FTJ whom you insulted didn’t give people houses I don’t what could’ve become of Mufulira now. Poverty is everywhere, young women gather at Shoprite to look for men to buy them bread for K5! They begin sell their bodies as early as 16.00hrs because there’s nothing to do. Young men are enslaved by Congolese owners of Spacios and Noahs and there are always battles when they fight for passengers. In Mufulira taxi drivers will come to your doorstep to ask if you intend to travel. Ifikopa fyaba na mu tauni. Ifi cabin fulufulu because people don’t have where to go. Naleka
Ayatollah: PF reigns supreme in Mufulira. Things should be working. PF cadres collecting fees from fellow PF members. That’s sounds like great local economic integration. Must have a great future. If things become difficult, just organise over-night prayers and ba Yaweh will deliver. Simple really since we are God’s own country.
On a serious note Ayatollah, once elections are over and govt takes office, there’s need to concentrate on service delivery and not ceaselessly campaigning as is the case now. State functions are no different from party functions with many people turning up in party regalia. That’s not how serious people work. Election year politics ought to differ from politics in btwn elections. We haven’t built a serious economic base. Just digging minerals out of the ground is not sufficient basis to fight the poverty in Mufulira or anywhere else.
Some of those town’s, Luanshya and chingola included dependance on the Mines must change. Dr. ECL must not concentrate on building shopping malls and supermarkets there. Dependance on Mines will ground those towns permanently one blue day.
FTJ once knocked the hell out’a Ndola City. Robbing it of it’s once vibrant Industries.
Build Mini Economic Zones in these semi-ghost economic disadvantaged coutrysides.
@Nemwine, PF can afford to campaign even when there are no elections because they think it’s money that wins elections. In 1991 UNIP ran an expensive campaign were they even hired foreign artists. Nyama Soya and MMD were even worse but what happened? The money the PF is illegally extorting from the Chinese will not save from the impending tsunami. Just wait and see. The only problem is that because people are so disillusioned the country might end up in wrong hands again. Even buffoons like Kambwili are misleading people. If I were Edgar I would fire Nkandu Luo, Freedom Sikazwe, Kaiser Zulu, Steven Kampyongo, Dora Slit, Godrida Sumaili, Tutwa Ngulube, Davies Mwila and Bowman Lusambo. All these are criminal parasites who will cause him elections
Good move Mr President…. It has been long overdue.
Dr. ensure you deliver
Mr President disappoint more of those that you see are not performing.
Those “not performing”?? It is the President himself who is not performing!!
Rev Ernest you said the same thing with Mwanakatwe, what makes you think this is the best decision before you see the results. Just pray this would be the best hire otherwise he has a long road ahead of him. A drastically declining economy and dwindling liquidity. So much riding on him. I won’t be surprised if he too gets fired soon because expectations are high now
That was way overdue Bwana Lungu .She was economically clueless and she really embarrassed Zambia in her last visit to USA with dumb answers.
There’re still a number of deadwood in that Cabinet who need to be fired, if not for incompetence then at least on moral grounds.
Minister Sumaili and her useless minister of religious affairs also needs to go.
At least we have a sober, respectable person of integrity taking over the reigns of Ministry of Finance in Dr. Bwalya Ngandu. Not the embarrassment of a public drunk in Margaret Mwanakatwe. She has also been cited as the cause of delays in the payment of salaries to institutions like UNZA.
Lungu needs replacing himself……
An always losing football team replaces the maneger first , not the goal keeper.
With the same hopless manager , no matter which players you get, you are always on the losing side……
Excellent appointment ECL, as you did with Dr Kalyalya.
Congratulations Dr. Ng’andu but welcome to the arena in which you should be ready to be called all sorts of names. Politics is so dirty a game that educated people are reduced to almost nothing like they have never been to school.Hon.Mwanakatwe must have done a terrible thing. At least she could have been transferred to another Ministry. As for Mumbi Phiri she became so bigheaded that she thought she was untouchable. Just last week in Parliament Namugala almost sent her out of the House due to too much noise-making I guess
The ministry of finance needs a fully fledged economist… Why not nominate Dr Caleb Fundanga?
From Fossil Chikwanda- Mutati – Margaret – B.N
B.N will have to fight the huge debt. Sales tax has also failed implimentation.
Truth be told. as long as there is no money in th treasury,you will keep on firing and hiring…the Government is dead Broke bane.
Well I don’t know if there is anything to thank mwanakatwe for. The woman has been a disgrace to all women and Zambian at large. If there was any appointment that a woman should have shone at that was it but she missed it by miles. Good move but a little late by lungu.
It is not the papers that work.That is a misconception that we have. His predecessor had a very rich CV but failed to perform. Let’s not put papers forward. It is the inner drive and the zeal to perform. We need someone who will be very open to the president about his extravagancy in travelling. Someone who will tell the president that there is no money for his unnecessary trips. He needs to lift the bull by its horns.
she has been fired for corruption
Cry my beloved Country!
NKANDU LUO SHOULD HAVE GONE FIRST
I don’t know this Dr Bwalya Ngandu, but if he is the right man for the job then congratulations to him.
At the end of the day it’s not titles of education that will solve our economic woes but men and women of integrity who have long term plans for the country.
I dont think Doc Bwalya Ngandu is the right man for the job. Because of Ergonomics he was better placed at BoZ operations department since operations mainly deals with systems and human beings in those systems. Efficiency wise he is ok but he lucks the technical aspects of Economics and Finance.
Well done Mr President EC Lungu. Very timely appointment of Dr Bwalya Ng’andu as Finance Minister. Kudos to the outgoing minister as well she tried her best in a difficult job. Mr President keep on steering the team and Zambia.
Good gesture for firing her from the ministerial post, but I feel it is not the way to go, why not try this; “FIRE YOURSELF FOR BEING INCOMPETENT” for us to move forward. Mr president you mean you can’t see the writing on on the wall that you are likely to swallow the same bitter pill you created for others to swallow, e.g your Justice Minister Given Lubinda Lynched and undressed by his own pf cadres. Anyway 2021 the owners of this country have resolved to fire you through the ballot box. Period!!!!
Let’s give him a chance!
The sacking of the Drunkard at Ministry of Finance was long overdue. However the Chinese say that “A fish Rots from the Head Down wards”. The Problem in Zambia is a stubborn empty head at the Helm. In terms of Seniority the Minister of Finance is more Senior than the Governor of BOZ. So how does Lungu appoint a Deputy Governor of BOZ to be Minister of Finance leaving the Governor of BOZ in his post. How will the two work together in co-ordinating Fiscal and Monetary Policies in Zambia? Does ECL understand these things we wonder? We doubt it. A bad Carpenter blames his tools. This is like changing Musical Chairs on the Deck of a Sinking Titanic Ship. That won’t save it from sinking. Just wait and see!
That’s why it is important to treat your juniors well as well as everyone who is beneath you. You never know how tomorrow will turn out. Life does throw some upsets sometimes.
The cardinal question to ask ourselves is what led us to be in this position economically and is there political will to adhere to macroeconomic fundamentals which will help us circumvent the daunting task ahead of us? Changing ministers is one thing and allowing them to operate with minimum political interference is another.
Ba Kateka, please look at Kenneth K Mwenda, he is a world renowned rhodes scholar as well. He can do well as Minister of Justice
Better as Chief Justice
Bwalya Ngundu you have been around long time, you have seen the ups and the downs of our economy, bring economic solutions and not politics at Finance Ministery. There is wealth in our country, please pay attention to the minerals wealth, work closely with the minister of mines, got the Gold being mined illegally from Rufunsa to Lundazi, and the emeralds, and Cobalt on the Copper belt, forget this talk about Copper. The above mentioned minerals are enough to make a difference to the economy of Zambia. Just a thought.
@Nostradamus
Agree King Solomon was and is still the richest person ever. However ,it is too late for this appointment , is Dr Bwalya Ng’andu going to wave a magic wand and the $20bn debt Lungu has accrued disappear?
@Ayatollah, your concept of issues still exhibits intelligent deficiency despite your capitulation of PF failures to which you religiously hold. Your proposal to fire Nkandu Luo, Freedom Sikazwe, Dolla, Kampyongo, Kaiser Zulu etc and leave the rotting head just proves your lack of intelligence. You hold high the chief architect of corruption late president FTJ because he appointed your cousins and aunties whom you now despise having come from Mufulira. What did FTJ do in Mufulira? Dirty as it was, is still dirty today under your hero EC Lungu.
Disaster awaits furthe with your PF and Lungu as they will fight hard to remain in power at all costs with your type of thinking believing Lungu can take Zambia to higher strides with corruption. Mufulira will continue to bleed while you look.