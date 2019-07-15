President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has dropped Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe from her position.

President Lungu has since replaced Mrs Mwanakatwe with Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor Operations Dr Bwalya Ng’andu.

President Lungu has revoked the nomination of Patriotic Front PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri as Member of Parliament.

The changes are with immediate effect.

In the letter addressed to Mrs Mwanakatwe, the Head of State thanked the Lusaka Central lawmaker for the services she rendered to government.

Dr Ng’andu will be sworn in on Monday at 09 Hours at State House.

This is according to a statement issued by President’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu is a Doctor of Philosophy in Economics candidate.

He holds a Ph.D. in Applied Psychology from Cranfield University, UK and a M.Sc. in Ergonomics from The University of London as well as a BA in Psychology and Business from the University of Zambia.

Dr. Ng’andu is also a Zambian Rhodes Scholar.

He holds professional qualifications in a number of institutions, including: Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, UK; Fellow of the Zambia Institute of Banking and Financial Services, Fellow of the Zambia Institute of Human Resources as well as a representative of the Zambia stock exchange.

Until now, he held the position of Deputy Governor of the Bank of Zambia.

He has held various board positions across numerous sectors of the Zambian economy.

Beyond his board appointments he has held positions as: Chairman of the Banking and Finance Task Force, he has sat on the Lusaka Town Council, he served as President of the Zambia Institute of Banking & Financial Services, and sat as member of the executive committee of the Zambia Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Ng’andu is well published in a number of commissions including: The Economic Commission for Africa, Caritas Zambia and The United Kingdom Commission for Africa.

