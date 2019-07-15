All People’s Congress Leader Nason Msoni has challenged President Edgar Lungu to reshuffle the entire cabinet to enhance efficiency and bring back sanity to governance of the country.

Commenting on the dismissal of Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe who has been replaced with Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor Bwalya Ng’andu, Mr. Msoni said a more holistic approach is required to change the current stalled dynamics and the poor performance of government.

Mr. Msoni said a far more reaching and inclusive cabinet reshuffle is expected and is long overdue.He said this kind of piece-meal and cosmetic changes to the structure of government falls far short of public expectations and will not add any value or efficiency for as long as the incompetent and corrupt criminals remain in government.

Mr. Msoni has urged President Lungu to identify indicted criminals and remove them from government.He said Zambia desperately needs a fresh start if it is to win back local and international confidence.Mr. Msoni said no one believes that making one single appointment will bring the necessary spark needed to get governance back on track.

He said in meeting his public pronouncement on the need for national unity and coercion, Zambians expect President Lungu to inculcate that sense of inclusivity in the kind of appointments his making.Meanwhile, Mr. Msoni has further urged President Lungu to outgrow partisan and regional appointments which have the potential to further divide Zambians.

