Zambia assistant coach Mumamba Numba says they are still hoping to play a friendly before taking on Botswana on July 26 in their 2020 CHAN qualifier.

Numba said they are hoping to hold a brief training camp in South Africa and play a warm-up game in transit to Botswana for the second round, first leg qualifier away in Francistown.

“We are yet to confirm on that but we will give you feedback when things come through,” Numba said.

Numba is in temporal charge of the team in the absence of caretaker Chipolopolo head coach Aggrey Chiyangi who is away on CECAFA Cub Cup duty in Rwanda with his club Green Eagles.

Meanwhile, Zambia entered its second week of training camp in Lusaka on July 15 ahead of the CHAN qualifier against Botswana.

“This is an important part of our programme looking at where we ended last week where we are trying to bring back the bodies of the players into football shape,” Numba said.

“And even this week, we have to push them a bit because this is the only week we have to inject the fitness back into the players, so that in our third week of our programme, we should be tactical -aspect oriented so that they are ready for the challenge ahead of us.”

The Zambia are in camp in the midst of the off-season break after the 2019 transitional league campaign ended on May 31 for 16 out of the 20 clubs while the top four, who were in Cup and championship playoff action, ended their engagements on June 29.

[Read 74 times, 74 reads today]