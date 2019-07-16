Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) Faction National Secretary Mr. Raphael Nakachinda has said that there is no provision in the MMD Constitution that provides that the National Secretary of the Party can call for a convention in his or her personal capacity like what Mwansa Mbulakulima did in 2016. And Nakachinda further accused MMD Leader Dr. Nevers Mumba of abrogating the MMD Constitution.

Nakachinda who is also Patriotic Front (PF) Nominated Member of Parliament was testifying before High Court Judge Sharon Newa. This is in a matter in which MMD National Secretary Ms. Winnie Zaloumis had petitioned the court seeking a declaration that the MMD Convention which ushered Felix Mutati and Raphael Nakachinda as new leaders of the party was illegal, null and void.

Nakachinda in his defense said that according to the party Constitution, when a president is elected through a by election, regardless of a period he stays in office, when Parliament dissolves, his office is equally dissolved and he is subjected to a re-election at a convention.

He further said that before the NEC meeting of September 30, 2011, a ew Constitution of the Country had been assented to and article 60 demands that political parties hold intra parte elections and other provisions that follow. Nakachinda said that the National Executive Committee of the MMD breached the Republican Constitution by extending it’s mandate.

Nakachinda said after the NEC meeting, then National Secretary Mr. Mwansa Mbulakulima held a press briefing where he highlighted the resolutions made at the NEC meeting.

“Members of the party were angered by the decision not to hold the convention. Some provinces summoned their provincial Chairmen inquiring from the how they were represented at the NEC Meeting”, Nakachinda said.

Nakachinda said that whilst in Zimbabwe, he heard that some provinces had petitioned the National Secretary to hold a convention.

“It was during the presentation of the petitions that there was a fracas at the Secretariat and the place was vandalized and the police came in and made some arrests,” Nakachinda said.

He further said that NEC accused him, Mbulakulima and Mutati for being responsible for what transpired and decided to suspended them.

He added that Mbulakulima published a notice for the convention and it was published in both print and electronic media and all party structures were given a circular. It was announced that the MMD Convention would be held on May 22, 2016.

During cross-examination by the MMD lawyer Mr Jean Madaika, Nakachinda said that as member of NEC, he had the right to express his opinion and demand for the fulfillment of the rules enshrined in the Party Constitution.

He further denied having participated in the convening of the Convention.

“The resolution of the NEC, which is the only organ mandated by the party Constitution to call and organize a convention, was that a convention should not be held but I received a circular from the suspended National Secretary Mr. Mwansa Mbulakulima and it read that a convention should be held”, Nakachinda said.

“I saw only three Provincial petitions. The NEC can call for a convention on its own initiative or when it is petitioned by more than Seven provinces”, Nakachinda said.

The National Secretary of the Mutati led faction also affirmed that there was no provision in the MMD Constitution that provides that the National Secretary can call for a Convention in his or her personal capacity like what Mbulakulima did.

“Mr. Mbulakulima who was at that time suspended issued a notice of the Convention. A suspended party official can not act for the party. No individual in the party can single handedly call and organise the MMD Convention. Not even the National Secretary of the Party”, Mr. Nakachinda said.

When asked if the Convention that ushered Mr. Mutati and him as new party leaders was legal or illegal, Mr. Nakachinda responded that’s why they were in Court for the Judge to decide whether it was legal or illegal.

By James Mulenga

[Read 125 times, 125 reads today]