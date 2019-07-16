Green Eagles captain Ceaser Hakaluba says Wednesday’s 2019 CECAFA Club Cup quarterfinal date against Gor Mahia is a challenge they must fight hard to overcome.

Eagles and three-time champions from Kenya meet for the first time-ever when they clash in the last eight of the on-going tournament in Rwanda.

“We are happy because this was our target to get out of the group stage to qualify to the quarterfinals,” Hakaluba said.

“The chances are very high and anything can happen in football. What is important is how prepared you are.”

The is Eagles biggest game at the tournament since losing 1-0 to three-time champions APR in their penultimate Group C match on July 8 before finishing runners-up behind the latter on 6 and 9 points respectively to both qualify for the quarterfinals.

2015 runners-up Gor Mahia head into the quarterfinals unbeaten after winning Group D on maximum 9 points.

Meanwhile, Eagles striker Kennedy Musonda will be hoping to add to his tally at CECAFA to stay in the race for the tournament golden boot where he is tied on three goals with Gabriel Dadzie of AS Ports and Jules Ulimenwengu of Rayon Sport.

Compatriot Tapson Kaseba has yet to score after three matches played in Rwanda.

