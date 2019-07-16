President Edgar Lungu has said that he will not impose gay rights on Zambians in exchange for donor aid. President Lungu said that certain rights that are enjoyed in other parts of the world may not be accepted by Zambians.

The President said that cultural differences have proved that some of the rights enjoyed in some countries cannot be applied elsewhere.

President Lungu said this when outgoing Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Henrik Cederin paid a courtesy call on him at State House.

The President assured the envoy that Government will continue cooperating with the Swedish Government in terms of cooperation in areas such as gender equality.

Mr. Cederik has thanked President Lungu for always being available to meet him in the past four years that he has served his country in Zambia.

He praised the Head of State for his stance on the quality of life for Zambians in areas such as sexual reproductive health.

Mr. Cederin said he had to deal with two major cases of corruption during his time as Swedish Ambassador involving misapplication of funds at the Zambia National Farmers Union and in relation to the social cash transfer.

He has since thanked President Lungu having taken a clear stance in dealing with the corruption cases where the Head of State encouraged the concerned Cooperating Partners to make sure that they get to the bottom of the matter.

[Read 1,097 times, 1,097 reads today]