President Edgar Lungu has said that he will not impose gay rights on Zambians in exchange for donor aid. President Lungu said that certain rights that are enjoyed in other parts of the world may not be accepted by Zambians.
The President said that cultural differences have proved that some of the rights enjoyed in some countries cannot be applied elsewhere.
President Lungu said this when outgoing Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Henrik Cederin paid a courtesy call on him at State House.
The President assured the envoy that Government will continue cooperating with the Swedish Government in terms of cooperation in areas such as gender equality.
Mr. Cederik has thanked President Lungu for always being available to meet him in the past four years that he has served his country in Zambia.
He praised the Head of State for his stance on the quality of life for Zambians in areas such as sexual reproductive health.
Mr. Cederin said he had to deal with two major cases of corruption during his time as Swedish Ambassador involving misapplication of funds at the Zambia National Farmers Union and in relation to the social cash transfer.
He has since thanked President Lungu having taken a clear stance in dealing with the corruption cases where the Head of State encouraged the concerned Cooperating Partners to make sure that they get to the bottom of the matter.
Did the Swedish Ambassador want the Zambian govt to be all gay? Just asking. If not why this ‘response?’
Agree with Ba Edgar.
How can you discuss gay in Bemba language? Culturally it doesn’t work.
Imagine a man in village telling another man that “imwe bagayi fwaleni bwino, ndemittomba pofye”. What kind of fight can errupt?
That’s how you laymen should think.
Lungu you are the man. Period !!
We have ++ ( 5 Powerful Gay Men ) in this world who have heavily invested in:
1. Western Sovereign Bonds,
2. The World Bank
3. The IMF
4. European Union Bank
5. Five Global Investment Banks
These 5 Powerful Gay Men want to drive their agenda into turning the world into Sodom & Gomola by putting conditions to developing nations in South America, Africa and Far East nations on who gets a (i) Good Loan (ii) Bad Loan, or (iii) Rejected Road
On top of that – they are influencing Global Credit Reference Agencies such as Moody, S&P etc.. to down grade nations. And yet the USA, UK and German protects them !!
Yes, And one of them is the Rothchilds Banking Empire. The people Zambia consulted when selling KCM to these Vadenta
Is this man a lawyer surely …there he is stating “I will not impose …” as if its his own bedroom he is talking about…power has consumed this empty tin.
Gender is defined biologically and genetically not by freshly desires. Marriage is a principle which cannot and will never change because God created it has a function for propagation and cannot be legislated like what is happening these western countries . For the first time Lungu we are on the same wave.
Not a very intelligent answer from someone who says he was the best lawyer in his class! That’s not a typical answer to expect from someone who claims to be a lawyer! People have the right to choose freely between life and death! By not granting gay rights, you are equally imposing your preferences on them! You have just opened a Can of legal worms!
Yes, we abhor Sodomy but giving it the attention it does not deserve, we make it seem important!
you guys preach of Zambia being a Christian nation. isn’t your doctrine that all people are created equal and don’t judge, only god can be the judge….
by denying rights to the lgbt, what you’re saying in essence is that they are less than, that they don’t deserve the same rights as other humans/Zambians because their sexual orientation renders them less than those of the heterosexual orientation
what if tasila is in fact a lesbian but due to Zambian laws she’s scared of coming out, would she be less than a daughter of his if in fact she were?
there are already a good # of lgbt people in Zambia, and the sun still shines and it still rains in Zambia, nothing has changed.
sexual orientation isn’t the ultimate measure of who’s human worth of protecting. the country is being…
You wonder who asked this moron Lazy Lungu about Gay Rights always throwing in red herring when corruption issue is brought in
….. the country is being screwed by heterosexuals who are protected both by law and affiliation, so what’s the big deal with the lgbt, ain’t they human like everyone else?
Chama’s comment is highly unintelligent. Rights are not granted by any person or government. The government can not “give” anyone rights or take them away. All people have the same rights given to us by God who has created us equal in his image. Suicide is not a human right, people don’t give life and therefore they have no right to take it away. What we do with our bodies should always be within God’s will for us and Homosexuality is obviously not part of God’s design. It’s good that the president is taking a firm stand on this issue but ultimately we don’t answer to the government, we answer to God.
@Nostradamus, is that all you do? that’s pretty shallow thinking
nobody is advocating that all Zambians should become part of the lgbt, my argument is that ain’t they just as human as everyone else?
the right’s ain’t rights to become unruly …but the same rights that everyone else has because after all they are human like everyone else.
the way you guys are reacting is like if you saw a member of the lgbt being assaulted or beaten, you’d join in and start throwing rocks at them too. does that seem right to y’all? what if your old child, sister or brother comes out and discloses or confines in you that is gay. would you disassociate yourself from them? would anything change now when all along they’ve been good people to you and their communities…
there’s a lot more to who…
How is that the title of this article?
The statement is loud and clear. Nothing to debate, discuss or politicize here. Those who cannot comprehend that have a problem with themselves.
Stand firm Mr. President! Zambians will forever reject sodomatic practice because it is rotten. We refuse to sell out our values and culture in the name of human rights! Try Takatukaland.
@ nine Chale, Nostradamus etc
It is funny how people use the concept of the “Bible”, “Christian Nation” etc to denounce a so-called “Western import” when that same Bible was itself not so long alien!?
Back to the issue of homosexuality/LGBT, it may be culturally taboo to talk about it or even admit it exists but it is futile to ignore to it, however miniscule the proportion of society that is of that sexual orientation.
In end whenever Zambia borrows money (be from the occident or orient) it must comply with their conditions! He who pays the piper calls the tune
Two gay people expressing their love for each other does not affect you in any way.
But having said that, just look at what is happening in the UK, school boys are now being told they can wear skirts, books are being made for children that show gay relationships and cartoons now have gay characters, the gay community is imposing itself on the masses with so much vigor it is scary
If they want us to have gay rights then they must also allow pologamy in the UK which is currently illegal.
I concur with Chale and all those wise men and women who abhor this Satanic Sodomatic Practice committed in the name of sexual orientation or whatever they call it. Go and legalise that rubbish in your country. Not in Zambia!
If you want Sodomy, you can migrate to South Africa. It is close to Zambia!