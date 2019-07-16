Kansanshi Dynamos coach Israel Mwanza has hailed the role his assistant and former Nchanga Rangers teammate Elijah Tana has played in the team’s successful promotion bid to the FAZ Super Division.

Tana joined Kansanshi at the start of 2018 season after leaving Nchanga Rangers.

The ex-Chipolopolo captain is now part of the history making technical bench that has steered Kansanshi to their debut Super Division promotion.

Mwanza said Tana has added value to his technical bench.

“Elijah Tana has massive experience in football. He has done a lot in the game,” Mwanza said.

Tana and Mwanza re-united at Kansanshi after their playing days at Nchanga Rangers in Chingola.

“He has brought strength and value to the team. He has been helpful to me.When we go on the pitch we preach seriousness,” he added.

Kansanshi becomes the first team from Solwezi to play Super Division football.

