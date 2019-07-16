Over 17, 000 girls have received the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) in Chongwe, Kafue and Lusaka districts.

The Ministry of Health says the 17, 600 girls vaccinated so far is a work in progress towards the targeted number of 50, 000 girls.

The Ministry of Health has expressed happiness with the overwhelming response from the ongoing Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination program for 14 year old girls, saying it is anticipated that the number of girls accessing the vaccine is likely to increase.

Ministry of Health Assistant Director for Cancer Prevention Sharon Kapambwe, has since encouraged more girls to visit health facilities and obtain the vaccination before the close of the programme on July 20th, 2019.

“As opposed to numbers recorded during the Child Health Week, girls are being encouraged to visit health facilities and access the vaccination before July 20th, 2019,’’ she said.

Ms. Kapambwe has further encouraged those who missed the vaccination programme in schools to visit any health facility and receive the vaccine.

The vaccination program which is using a school-based strategy is targeting 14 year old girls who are expected to access the vaccine from health centres and through community based strategies.

The HPV vaccine which was introduced last year on a pilot basis in Chongwe, Kafue and Lusaka districts, before it can be rolled out to the rest of the country.

