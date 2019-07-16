The opposition UPND is today scheduled to hold a press briefing in Lusaka at which Party President Haakainde Hichilema intends to call on the people of Zambia to put pressure on the PF to stop the Constitutional Amendment Bill of 2019.

But PF Chairman for Legal Affairs Brain Mundubile has said the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) was very independent of the Patriotic Front (PF) and that there was no way the ruling Party could have influenced any decision at a meeting of over 400 delegates with less than 80 Members of Parliament.

Hon. Mundubile said in Kasama today that the PF is aware that some political parties did not in fact boycott the NDF but that they were operating in the background through some Civil Society Organisations (CSO) which they sponsored.

But Mr. Mundubile says the PF has already made its stand clear on the NDF recommendations and was not bowing to any pressure and said *”now that we have spoken, many political parties will come out their hiding.

Mr. Hichilema who addresses the press conference at his residence in new Kasama at 0900 hrs intends to purport that the Patriotic Front (PF) has u – turned on the recommendations of the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) because of pressure from the people of Zambia.

The UPND leader also intends to urge Zambians to continue pushing on the people to stop the bill.

He is expected to encourage the people of Zambia to speak more and put pressure on President Edgar Chagwa Lungu so that he u-turns on bill.

PF has already made its stand clear on recommendations such as the issue of Deputy Ministers and collision government and cannot be said to be under pressure from the citizens

[Read 1,425 times, 1,439 reads today]