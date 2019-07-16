Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General (SG) Mumbi Phiri has said that President Lungu’s decision to revoke her nomination from parliament should not be misunderstood.
“When appointed to serve, one should be ready to one-day leave and move on so that others also can be given the some opportunity, “she said.
And Mrs Phiri thanked President Edgar Lungu for according her a chance to serve as nominated Member of Parliament.
She expressed gratitude to the Head of State for showing confidence in her by giving her an opportunity to serve the country in that capacity.
She also congratulated new Minister of Finance Bwalya N’gandu for his appointment.
On Sunday, July 14, 2019, President Edgar Lungu revoked the appointment of Mrs. Phiri as nominated Member of Parliament and also dropped former Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe and appointed former Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor in charge of operations Bwalya N’gandu as new Finance Minister.
Mrs Phiri called on the PF members in the country to intensify their mobilisation activities ahead of the 2021 general elections.
Mrs. Phiri said she is ready to commit herself fully as Deputy Secretary General (SG), and help intensify mobilisation activities and ensure that the party grows in all the structures countrywide.
