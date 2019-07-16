Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini will this afternoon swear-in Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu as Member of Parliament.
Dr. Ng’andu will be led in the Chambers of Parliament by Chembe Member of Parliament Sebastian Kopulande and Sioma Member of Parliament Subulwa Mbololwa.
Dr. Ng’andu was nominated as Member of Parliament on Sunday 14 July 2019.
President Edgar Lungu subsequently appointed Dr. Ng’andu as Minister of Finance.
He took over from Mrs. Margaret Mwanakatwe who served as Minister of Finance from 14 February 2018 to 14 July 2019.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe is still a serving Member of Parliament for Lusaka Central Constituency.
Earlier, Dr. Ng’andu held the first Senior Management Visioning Meeting in his capacity as Minister of Finance.
He spoke about the need for Government to narrow the gap between the commitments made in the implementation of austerity measures and the action taken.
“The current challenge is that we have agreed on measures over the last few years but we need to step-up on our action,” he said.
Dr. Ng’andu added that the Government needs to restore fiscal fitness by taking a more granular approach in identifying the specific actions that need to be taken to achieve sustained economic stabilisation and growth.
The Minister called on his staff to take a more professional approach to finance and economic management and “to be critical in tackling the challenges that face the economy.”
Dr. Ng’andu outlined three critical success factors as effective expenditure control, debt management, and enhanced domestic resource mobilisation.
Among those who attended the Minister’s visioning meeting are Secretary to the Treasury Mr. Fredson Yamba, Permanent Secretary Economic Management and Finance Mr. Mukuli Chikuba, and Permanent Secretary for Budget and Economic Affairs Dr. Emmanuel Mulenga Pamu. Other’s are Accountant General Dr. Dick Chellah Sichembe, Controller of Internal Audit Mrs. Joyce Sundano, and Treasury Counsel Mrs. Kawama Goma-Simumba. All Departmental Heads under the Ministry also attended the meeting.
This is according to a statement issued by Ministry of Finance Spokesman Chileshe Kandeta.
He needs to put in place a clear vision for fiscal policy. Otherwise, it is a fresh breeze in a ministry that was choked with inept tendencies. This is a ministry that needs pragmatism and innovation from the holder. Failure to address economic challenges, results in the nation being thrown in an abyss of economical malaise. Margie failed because she took the ministry with fragile hands. You can be surrounded with technocrats but if you are not utilizing them then you are bound to fail as a minister. Dr Ngándu should take the bull by it’s horns in addressing economical malaise the nation is experiencing. I just hope the best for him. Otherwise, he is a breath of fresh air at the ministry.
@ mbaluso Indeed he is a breath of fresh air at the ministry. lets give him space to see more so that he is Not a politician par say. but a technocrat
Am i missing something, i thought one has first to be an MP before being appointed Minister meaning Dr Ngandu should have first been sworn in as MP before taking oath as Finance Minister. In his case he was first sworn in as minister before being an MP. Is this legal and procedurally correct. President Lungu is a lawyer let him respect the law and not always twist it to suit his agenda. The Minister of Finance is starting things in reverse and this is the beginning of his problems. There is no way one can first be a minister before being an MP according to our constitution. PF please follow the constitution!!!
you are right and nothing has been missed by you but by the powers that be as usual
The executive powers allow president to do so, notice Dr Miti is Secretary to cabinet subject to confirmation by parley, but Dr Miti is in the Office.
Chief Economist #
Well spotted !
If what you are saying is true ++, then the president has done some short-cut and broken the law !!
We may have to look at the copy of our constitution on that one.
Lungu is intoxicated with staying in power financial control is just lip service it would be business as usual. This minster has no ultimate power to call the expenditures.
Comment:how many finance ministers are we going to have by 2021?