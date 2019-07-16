Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini will this afternoon swear-in Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu as Member of Parliament.

Dr. Ng’andu will be led in the Chambers of Parliament by Chembe Member of Parliament Sebastian Kopulande and Sioma Member of Parliament Subulwa Mbololwa.

Dr. Ng’andu was nominated as Member of Parliament on Sunday 14 July 2019.

President Edgar Lungu subsequently appointed Dr. Ng’andu as Minister of Finance.

He took over from Mrs. Margaret Mwanakatwe who served as Minister of Finance from 14 February 2018 to 14 July 2019.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe is still a serving Member of Parliament for Lusaka Central Constituency.

Earlier, Dr. Ng’andu held the first Senior Management Visioning Meeting in his capacity as Minister of Finance.

He spoke about the need for Government to narrow the gap between the commitments made in the implementation of austerity measures and the action taken.

“The current challenge is that we have agreed on measures over the last few years but we need to step-up on our action,” he said.

Dr. Ng’andu added that the Government needs to restore fiscal fitness by taking a more granular approach in identifying the specific actions that need to be taken to achieve sustained economic stabilisation and growth.

The Minister called on his staff to take a more professional approach to finance and economic management and “to be critical in tackling the challenges that face the economy.”

Dr. Ng’andu outlined three critical success factors as effective expenditure control, debt management, and enhanced domestic resource mobilisation.

Among those who attended the Minister’s visioning meeting are Secretary to the Treasury Mr. Fredson Yamba, Permanent Secretary Economic Management and Finance Mr. Mukuli Chikuba, and Permanent Secretary for Budget and Economic Affairs Dr. Emmanuel Mulenga Pamu. Other’s are Accountant General Dr. Dick Chellah Sichembe, Controller of Internal Audit Mrs. Joyce Sundano, and Treasury Counsel Mrs. Kawama Goma-Simumba. All Departmental Heads under the Ministry also attended the meeting.

This is according to a statement issued by Ministry of Finance Spokesman Chileshe Kandeta.

