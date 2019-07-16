A breast cancer expert has warned that increased tobacco and alcohol intake is fueling breast cancer cases among women in the country.

Pelham Hazeley said that breast cancer cases are on the increase and attributed this to substance abuse and unhealthy lifestyles.

Dr. Hazeley who is also Primary Medical Centre Executive Director has urged women to go for breast cancer screening for early detection and treatment.She said breast cancer is among the commonest cancers reported among women worldwide and cases are rising in developing countries such as Zambia.

Dr. Hazeley has since encouraged men and women to conduct regular self-examination and be aware of their health and seek medical attention to prolong their lives.

She was speaking during a breast cancer awareness campaign aimed at supporting the fight against breast cancer in Lusaka.

ZNBC

