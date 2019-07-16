A breast cancer expert has warned that increased tobacco and alcohol intake is fueling breast cancer cases among women in the country.
Pelham Hazeley said that breast cancer cases are on the increase and attributed this to substance abuse and unhealthy lifestyles.
Dr. Hazeley who is also Primary Medical Centre Executive Director has urged women to go for breast cancer screening for early detection and treatment.She said breast cancer is among the commonest cancers reported among women worldwide and cases are rising in developing countries such as Zambia.
Dr. Hazeley has since encouraged men and women to conduct regular self-examination and be aware of their health and seek medical attention to prolong their lives.
She was speaking during a breast cancer awareness campaign aimed at supporting the fight against breast cancer in Lusaka.
ZNBC
That picture was not taken in Zambia
what kind of dr. is this hazeley
smoking doesn’t cause breast cancer. I am not implying that smoking is a good habit, but if you want to be credible don’t say things that ain’t factual. there’s no correlation between smoking and breast cancer, (many other cancers yeah and breast cancer isn’t one of them)
while I am at this same topic, it comes to be as sexist that this is only aimed at women. there’s need for both men and women to live healthy lifestyles.
can you please give women (particularly Zambian women) a break. their plates are already full. they’ve enough s hit to deal with.
and if a lady wants to relax with a glass of a beverage of her choice and blow up some steam (figuratively and literally) let her do so as stress is a leading cause of many cancers. go figure lol
which research made those conclusions?