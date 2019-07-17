Chipolopolo’s weekly 2020 CHAN qualifier training camp has been extended from three days and well into the weekend.

Zambia are in the second stage of their weekly three-day training camp that began in Lusaka on July 7.

This week’s camp, that started on July 15, was due to end on Wednesday, July 17 but has been stretched with just a week before their 2020 CHAN second round, first leg away date against Botswana on July 26 in Francistown.

Chipolopolo are tentatively expected to depart for Botswana on July 23.

“So far, so good, I think the fitness levels have really gone up from the time we assembled and I think we are now very much ready for the challenges. Next week we will start to work on the tactical aspect of the game because the fitness levels are there now,” Zambia assistant coach Mumamba Numba said.

Numba also gave his first report card on the latest midfield call-ups Larry Bwalya of Power Dynamos and Kelvin Mubanga from Nkana.

“There is massive competition now especially the people we have brought in like Larry. I think it will make our finally selection difficult from what we are seeing, we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel,” Numba said.

Zambia will host Botswana in the final leg on August 3 in Lusaka that will see the winner over both legs advance to the final qualifying leg to face Angola of eSwatini in September and October for the ticket to January’s finals in Cameroon.

