Government is due to introduce a Human Development Levy that will finance the education sector.

Higher Education Minister Nkandu Luo says this is among recommendations that came from the National Education Conference that was held in January this year by the two ministries and other stakeholders.

Professor Luo was speaking during a joint media briefing between the ministries of Higher Education and General Education in Lusaka.

She said the recommendations will be sent to cabinet for approval, and priority will be set on the ones to be implemented according to available resources.

Meanwhile General Education Minister David Mabumba said there is need to prioritise investment in the education sector because it has potential to improve the economy.

ZNBC

