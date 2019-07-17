Government is due to introduce a Human Development Levy that will finance the education sector.
Higher Education Minister Nkandu Luo says this is among recommendations that came from the National Education Conference that was held in January this year by the two ministries and other stakeholders.
Professor Luo was speaking during a joint media briefing between the ministries of Higher Education and General Education in Lusaka.
She said the recommendations will be sent to cabinet for approval, and priority will be set on the ones to be implemented according to available resources.
Meanwhile General Education Minister David Mabumba said there is need to prioritise investment in the education sector because it has potential to improve the economy.
Human Development Levy? Another tax some Luo’s proxy company an procure textbooks for £500 each…I dont know what is wrong with these educated foooooools like this evil woman Luo and Chilufya, they just sit there thinking of ways to beat people down and the lazy man is cheering them on not realising that he is being decamped.
I am not paying that sh.it.
Someone need wake up Sata, these hyenas are terrorizing.
A man sentenced to 4 years over a peace soap to wash kids uniforms and you go tax him too?
ECL – you dont have to as they will be getting it before it hits your account!!
Useless id.iots! You are still delving deep into our pockets for more money so that this drunk from Chawama and his minions can continue to loot?
And some foooool will state that this is not a tax…..you wonder where all the PAYE goes to, austerity measures my foot. They are busy asking you to tighten your belts whilst they are busy flying about and inflating tenders even where a contractor has valued the project at $21m they will give the contract to them at $25m.
The country has truly gone to the dogs …
What has happened to the Skills Development Levy you introduced not long ago? How many things will EMPLOYERS have to shoulder? EMPLOYERS are business people and not charitable persons! We have not yet recovered from the indigestion occasioned by the National Health Insurance thing and here you are with another of your madness. Where does all the tax money go? It’s becoming difficult to be an Employer in this country! Too much regulation increasing the cost of doing business!
Chitotela the crook was talking about construction skill schools but what he actually meant was inflated contracts to Chink construction companies to build them!
I think President Lungu has to act very quickly and drop these Ministers who are clearly dont know what they are doing or could it be that they are underplaying so that he appears to have failed. Its really surprising what these Ministers are doing. Nkandu Luo aint up to no good.
Wow ???? where do these people hail from???? Not only does she close CBU but now wants to tax people to ‘develop’ them? Only in Zambia.
They have lost the plot…PAYE is being misappropriated now they are thinking of ways to sponge more money from you…this evil thing should be kicked out of Munali as Lazy is too much of a coward to sack her!!
This Woman is urgly inside and out,i think this is a ploy to decampaign our beloved President Dr.Edgar C.Lungu,please Mr.President fire this woman before she causes more damage to our great party and government,she means no good at all.
Your beloved absentee incompetent President ..he will make sure he finds something to do outside Lusaka come weekend
Elo nomba lwanya! With this government kuyafye ichiyeyeye…………..
It is getting hotter. There will soon be environment levy from those who breathe to help clear the air…
You people who are insulting the Minister Prof Luo, you aught to be civil and more rational. When you do not agree with something you do not resort to personal attacks like how someone looks. That’s just evil. We all did not have a choice in terms of how we should look. Discuss issues points substance not personalities because that’s being dull. Am sure some of are so ugly like icakutinishako mwana
You are choking the economy with all these taxes.Just cut down own your lavish lifestyles which is the problem and hope this new finance minster will look at all the lines of expenditure deal with wastage in this government.
The new Finance Minister is just an appointee like a treasurer so long as his boss ad senior ministers are overspending there is nothing he can do but write out the cheques!!
To these National issues there is a channel through which you can present your argument like your area councillor, Civil Society Orgs etc.Otherwise here you can rant all you can and it will end here. Moreover no one single person makes serious decisions which will affect the Country. A lot of discussions by technocrats goes into it before the Minister takes it up
As someone who spends a huge chuck of my time thinking and writing on issues to do with education and development, I would not be against such a levy. LT as you report such news clearly ask the relevant party to outline a clear roadmap of how such a levy will affect the average tax payer. Some people are sensitive about their money and tend to be reactionary when they see words like ‘levy’ ‘tax’ etc.We surely need a lot of reform in our education sector, the current system is not suited to 21st century challenges. Instead of our institutions of higher learning moving from strength to strength like the oxfords and harvards, they are deterioraring yearly. There is a problem. One Zambia.
So what do you think a levy is then? Someone is going to get a deduction somewhere because this useless govt is now spending two thirds of the budget on debt servicing as they were too arrogant when they were told that those loans were not sustainable.
‘.. Some people are sensitive about their money..’
Tell me WHO is not sensitive about their money? Just tell your Luo to open CBU.
Why does she think CCTV is a prerequisite for CBU education? Sha!
Also it will be helpful if the total endowements of these institutions of higher learning were made public so that if the citizenry does agree to this socialist type of levy being suggested by the minister, they are sure that their hard earned kwacha will be well spent. Otherwise as their status stands, they are public institutions to be funded by government and/or industry (voluntarily). Has government failed to finance these institutions that you have to resort to such levies? Please be clear. Do you mean to tell me that Unza and CBU in all their years of existence have no endowement funds from where they can self finance small projects like expanding living space? If not, just what is happening in the administration of these institutions?
This doesnt sound like lower taxes and more money in your pockets
And this is where PF supporting dunderheads like that airhead Malinso go mute
most Zambians are cowards, they’ll bit ch and whine but do nothing in the end
your selfish politicians know your weaknesses that’s what they do all the plundering with impunity