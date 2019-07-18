Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi says it is not time to start talking about the 2019 CECAFA Club Cup final despite their semifinal qualification.

Guest side Eagles rallied to beat three-time champions 2-1 on Wednesday to reach this Friday’s semifinals and see them continue their fine debut run at the tournament Rwanda is hosting from July 6-21.

“When you go for a tournament, the big picture is to win the tournament,” Chiyangi said.

“But you have to start crossing the rivers that will make you reach the end.

“So far, we have crossed so many rivers and we are now remaining with one river which we have to cross for us to reach the final.

“So, we are taking every stage step by step, so we have dealt with the quarterfinals, yes, now we have to deal with the semifinals.”

Eagles will face KCCA of Uganda on July 19 for a place in the final on July 21 where they face either AS Maniema of DR Congo or defending champions Azam of Tanzania.

[Read 155 times, 156 reads today]