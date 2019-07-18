FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has remained positive after losing the CAF Executive Committee elections on Thursday.
Kamanga was seeking the CAF Southern zone seat before losing to Mauritian Mohammed Ally Sobha.
The FAZ president got 12 votes against Samir who had 38 votes while Adam Mthetwa of Swaziland received 2 votes.
“We fought a good fight, we continue to sell our idea of transparency,” Kamanga told FAZ media after the elections.
Zimbabwe’s Fenton Kamambo and Elvis Chetty of Seychelles pulled out of the race.
The CAF Southern zone seat was held by Kalusha Bwalya who was not nominated by FAZ in preference to Kamanga.
kekekekekekeke he lost!!??
Kalusha won, he was the campaign manager for the winner.
Kamanga lost to Kalusha team. Ukulinganya amaphuli!!
When is next FAZ convetion so Kamanga is kicked out by Kalusha?
The bad blood between Kalusha and Kamanga has got out of hand and none of them is a winner. Above all it is doing harm to Zambian soccer.It is now a very personal problem which the two need to urgently resolve for the good of Zambian football.How could Kalusha support a none Zambian?