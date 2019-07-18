President Edgar Lungu has called for support from Small and Medium enterprises (SMEs) in Africa.

President Lungu implored African countries to initiate policies that promote the growth of SMEs on the continent and beyond.

He noted that without political will from governments, it will be difficult for SMEs to thrive and participate in intra Africa trade, which he described as very competitive.

President Lungu pointed out that SMEs will only benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area, with sufficient support by the respective governments.

The President who is in Nairobi, Kenya, to attend the Source 21 Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) International Trade Fair and high level business summit, stressed on the need to implement trade laws that favour SMEs.

President Lungu maintained that without rendering the much needed support to the SMES, it will be difficult for them to penetrate the international markets.

The Head of State further stressed that the international market will only be dominated by big well established companies.

President Lungu added that African countries should dialogue among themselves often, as this is the surest way of finding solutions to the problems being faced by SMEs on the continent.

And speaking earlier Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said African countries should take advantage of their respective economic strengths by trading amongst themselves.

President Kenyatta noted that once this is achieved, more jobs will be created for the young people in Africa if intra trade is to be improved.

The five day high level business summit is taking place from July 17-21st, 2019.

