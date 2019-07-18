Muvi TV Journalist Kalani Muchima has been summoned to by the Zambia Police Service for questioning.

He is due to present himself at the Zambia Police Service Headquarters Thursday morning.

Ok Sunday, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda urged the Police to “take particular interest “ in the manner in which Muchima reported the matter.

Mr Chanda contended that some aspects of Mr Muchima’s news report contained his own opinions meant to incite the public against Mr Lubinda.

Meanwhile, the case of the five people arrested in connection with the assault on Mr Lubinda took off in the Lusaka Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

The five were arrested on Monday and charged with assault on Mr. Lubinda which happened at Kabwata Market on Friday.

The five accused are Martin Mambwe Kankonje, Patrick Chanda, Moses Mulenga, Goodness Mwange and Major Chanda and they all pleaded not guilty.

Kankonje has been charged with the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily while the other four have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

