Muvi TV Journalist Kalani Muchima has been summoned to by the Zambia Police Service for questioning.
He is due to present himself at the Zambia Police Service Headquarters Thursday morning.
Ok Sunday, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda urged the Police to “take particular interest “ in the manner in which Muchima reported the matter.
Mr Chanda contended that some aspects of Mr Muchima’s news report contained his own opinions meant to incite the public against Mr Lubinda.
Meanwhile, the case of the five people arrested in connection with the assault on Mr Lubinda took off in the Lusaka Magistrate Court on Wednesday.
The five were arrested on Monday and charged with assault on Mr. Lubinda which happened at Kabwata Market on Friday.
The five accused are Martin Mambwe Kankonje, Patrick Chanda, Moses Mulenga, Goodness Mwange and Major Chanda and they all pleaded not guilty.
Kankonje has been charged with the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily while the other four have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.
Lubinda is on record in that interview saying that no one had beaten him. So why are you arresting innocent people?
Please leave the reporter alone, he was only doing his job, conveying what he saw, there was nothing inciting in that report for any sane person to issue a call out
So Zambian Police is taking orders from PF media director? So Zambia Police is so unprofessional they wanna harrass folks for just doing their job?
Hehehehe……really laughable just because it involves a senior government official. Every crime has to be reported by the media and to the police. What kind of country have we become? During the funeral of late UNZA student Vespers, Dora Siliya was openly booed and insulted in full view of both media and public but no one was summoned by police
So many innocent unsuspecting citizens have been attacked by PF things and no one has been arrested, but today they beat up Lubinda and they are traced in no time and taken to court. Even in a case where there is a murder the Police have not arrested anyone. Today we see that Police can only work when they want to and not when duty demands. This is sad
PF was a bad experiment.
This lubinda was a once a humble man of the people. Today he feels like a president of the most powerful country on earth. He has forgotten we gave him the power he is abusing.
Look at how kambwili abused his powers. Today its the same membes mast giving CK favourable coverage.
Once lubinda goes back on the street znbc will have no business with him.
This is donchi kubeba govt..
Its ONLY now that read boz reserved is $1.4b just enough to cover one import s.
Even foreign has been kept as secret and left to speculation
We didn’t even know that NDF was a constitution amendment forum.
PF was formed to deceive, cheat, loot and misinform followers.
But cadres have now realised PF is a fraud
We have always said there is not enough money in Zambia for lungu and pf to bribe everyone or share the stolen loot………
those who do not get bribed or get a share of the stolen loot will sing to the media or attack …….
When jack Johnson , a black mam beat jim Jeffrey in a heavy weight belt there was racial riot across USA in 1910
Whites couldn’t believe that a Blackman could beat a white man. And the whites didn’t like the media broadcast
Thats whats happening in PF. They created the beating squad like a sport. And they dont want media broadcaster s
That’s why I always say remove kainde we vote for UPND
BTW, what happened to the Thugs who were threatening violence and insulting Chishimba Kambwili in the video which went viral just after the Roan Elections?
Instead of Sunday Chanda wasting time on such matters, shouldn’t he be asking himself why each time there is a vacancy he is left out? Shouldn’t you have been the newly appointed minister after all the talking you have been doing? Quantity is not the same as quality
So reporting criminality is an offence?
LEFT WONDERING AS TO WHY SUNDAY CHANDA SHOULD BE GIVING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE POLICE.
THE MEDIA IS THEIR TO INFORM,EDUCATE AND ENTERTAIN AND KALANI MUCHIMA WAS JUST INFORM THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE WHAT HAPPENED TO HON GL.
THESE PF POLICE IS VERY DULL INDEED.
DEAL WITH THE PF CADRES AND LEAVE THE JOURNALIST ALONE.
HE WAS JUST DOING HIS JOB PERIOD.