Chipolopolo will face 2019 AFCON finalists Algeria and have two COSAFA derbies in store in their 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

Algeria and Zambia renew acquaintances in Group H 24 months after meeting in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that Chipolopolo won 3-1 at home in Lusaka and 1-0 away in Constantine.

Also in Group H are trans-Zambezi rivals Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Interestingly, Zambia beat Botswana 1-0 in the 2018 COSAFA Cup finals.

Chipolopolo and The Zebras are also scheduled again to meet in the 2020 CHAN qualifiers away in Francistown on July 26 and in Lusaka on August 3.

Zimbabwe complete Group H and the draw comes a month after Zambia beat the former on post-match penalties in the 2018 COSAFA Cup semifinals in Durban.

Match-Day One and Two will be played during the match week of November 11-19, 2019 while Match Day Three and Four are scheduled for the weekend of August 31 and September 8, 2020.

Match Day Five is scheduled for the weekend of October 5-13, 2020 and Match Day Six during the Weekend of November 9-17, 2020.

[Read 87 times, 87 reads today]