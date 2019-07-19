Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has cautioned people on the Copperbelt who are planning to stage protests with regard to re-opening of the Copperbelt University to follow the law. Mr. Kanganja said all those involved must ensure that they adhere to the provisions of pieces of legislation which guide on public conduct and activities.

He said the police will not entertain anything that is going to be done outside what the law provides for. Mr. Kanganja said police officers have been placed on high alert to sternly deal with any situation or conduct that will be done outside the confines of the law.

He has since reminded those organising the yellow card protest at parliament to ensure that law and order is maintained during their protest and should stick to their assurance to the police that they will conduct themselves peacefully during their protest.

Mr. Kanganja said any contrary conduct will not be tolerated further advising those with contrary views to avoid any acts likely to cause mayhem.

[Read 206 times, 206 reads today]