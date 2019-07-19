Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has cautioned people on the Copperbelt who are planning to stage protests with regard to re-opening of the Copperbelt University to follow the law. Mr. Kanganja said all those involved must ensure that they adhere to the provisions of pieces of legislation which guide on public conduct and activities.
He said the police will not entertain anything that is going to be done outside what the law provides for. Mr. Kanganja said police officers have been placed on high alert to sternly deal with any situation or conduct that will be done outside the confines of the law.
He has since reminded those organising the yellow card protest at parliament to ensure that law and order is maintained during their protest and should stick to their assurance to the police that they will conduct themselves peacefully during their protest.
Mr. Kanganja said any contrary conduct will not be tolerated further advising those with contrary views to avoid any acts likely to cause mayhem.
As if he would give them officers if the protesters wrote to his office or that midget girl Charity Katanga…it will be the same response “we don’t have manpower to cover the event” but have manpower to arrest each and everyone of you.
Trying to threaten us Mr. IG? If you dont the waves of change, you are going to miss the train. This is only the beginning. We will not be intimidated
We just needs mass peaceful protests to lets the PF realize their time is up.
@Obatala, the majority Zambians will say when the time for PF is up. That is how democracy works, the majority always wins.
if only a few protest, the cops can harass and contain them
if masses protest, all they can do is look from a distance
look at the sudan, Tokyo, Ethiopia ..
every democratic and civil society has a right to hold demonstrations and protests to put points across if they feel that their issues ain’t being addressed in their legislative houses
A compromised, politically biased IG issuing statements bordering on stifling protests…..Be it peaceful or violent planned protests, you’d be eager to please your appointing authority by “confining” (e.g in number and/or location) the protest, that is if you even issue a permit….