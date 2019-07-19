Former Power Dynamos and Rwanda striker Jean Lomami has opposed the idea of regulating the increasing presence of foreign players in the FAZ Super Division.

The number of foreign players in the Super Division has increased in recent years with clubs like Nkana and Zesco United sometimes parading more than four foreigners in their best 11.

There is a suggestion that Zambia should limit the number of foreigners a club can sign.

But Lomami said foreigners were adding value to the Super Division.

“Foreign players have no problem. They are the ones making the league competitive,” Lomami said in an interview in Kitwe.

“They (foreigners) are giving local players a challenge to work hard. Without foreigners you can’t develop the league,” he said.

Lomami played for Power between 2002 and 2005 just after leaving Rwandese giants APR.

“When you see more foreign players in the league know that it is developing. For now the Zambian league is now in the top 10 in Africa,” he added.

Lomami also played for Rwanda at the 2004 Africa Cup in Tunisia.

He later featured for Sudanese side Al Merreikh, Roan United, National Assembly, Rayon Sports and Atraco.

Lomami is currently coaching Division One side Mumbwa Medics who will be competing in the National League next season.

[Read 154 times, 154 reads today]