Newly appointed Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba says the reopening of the Copperbelt University will be top of his priority list.

CBU has been closed for 106 days.

Dr Mushimba who has been moved from Transport to Higher Education took to Twitter shortly after the announcement of cabinet reshuffles said he welcomed the new challenge.

“Extremely humbled and privileged to have served at MTC the last three years. I welcome the new challenge as I move to higher education. Among many pressing and immediate interventions, Re-opening CBU is a priority,” Hon. Mushiba tweeted.

