Newly appointed Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba says the reopening of the Copperbelt University will be top of his priority list.
CBU has been closed for 106 days.
Dr Mushimba who has been moved from Transport to Higher Education took to Twitter shortly after the announcement of cabinet reshuffles said he welcomed the new challenge.
“Extremely humbled and privileged to have served at MTC the last three years. I welcome the new challenge as I move to higher education. Among many pressing and immediate interventions, Re-opening CBU is a priority,” Hon. Mushiba tweeted.
Your priority should be to find a lasting solution to closures of higher institution of learning. Are we not ashamed that our universities are not among the best in the region? The rating of our current universities is extremely below par. No wonder, your visionless predecessor wanted to equate them to colleges. It is quite disheartening to see universities that were producing the best are now a sorry sight. Your second priority, is to lobby from Ministry of Finance, to put research and development on the apex of these university. The other thing inculcate a sense of innovation and academic freedom from these universities. Academicians, world over, should be given space to think independently. Let government’s hand be dispensed with from academic management and administration.
