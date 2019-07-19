Zambia has continued to record a reduction in road traffic accidents and fatalities.

According to the 2019 Second Quarter Road Traffic Accident Report, the country recorded a reduction of 6% as compared to the same period last year.

In the same way, the country has continued to post a steady reduction in the numbers of road traffic crashes and deaths over the past five years.

Road Transport and Safety Agency Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga said the reduction in fatalities recorded could be attributed to a consortium of targeted road safety interventions undertaken by the Agency, the Zambia Police and various stakeholders.

Mr. Mubanga said predominantly, human error related factors such as excessive speed, dangerous and careless driving among others, continue to be leading causes of road traffic crashes in Zambia.

He said the Agency will therefore not relent in implementing strategies that are anchored on advocacy for change in road user behaviour through road safety sensitisation, education and publicity.

Mr. Mubanga said the Agency will equally, enhance and intensify road traffic law enforcement in all parts of the country especially along the highways where road accidents are highly prominent.

He said on the other hand, RTSA will soon roll out the placement of speed cameras along the Great North road and selected highways heading towards the Copperbelt, Western, Eastern and North-western provinces.

