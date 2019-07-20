Opposition Economic and Equity Party(EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali has married at a wedding ceremony held in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.
Zambians based in Ethiopia led by Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba gathered at Ayada Zewed International Hotel to witness the wedding ceremony of Mr. Tayali to an Ethiopian national, named Tsega.
A congratulatory message from his party read, “A big congratulations to our party President Mr. Chilufya Tayali on his wedding. The general membership of the party wish you and your family God’s abundant blessings.”
Congrats, my bro!
I’m better than her
Felicitations!
Congratulations Tayali. Jealous down!!
You are the man of the Year 2019.
Your life has changed forever. Your success has just started.
Beautiful wife, beautiful people.
And respect goes to Best man Emmanuel Mwamba.
This is the one thing he has done right. Very beautiful girl. And I ask this sincerely with no malicious intent; has she been to his house? Pantu ifipe balipoka ba bailiff. I hope she didn’t marry him based off his notoriety in Zambian media.
This is definitely not Zambia not a single woman in a weave or silly wig
Ba Tayali thinks it’s a umusungu like Nguzu. I have never seen a man so excited about marrying, limbi it’s Zambian thing of inferiority complex were they think light skin is better than the Zambian darkies. Zambian women are also in prayer about abasungu men. Ok, his musungu will wake up once she finds the begging-bow & kapenta life style of this husband. Na Kalu (or is it Galu) tried same approach. He ended up corrupt & is now so desperate for FAZ or CAF job.
@Ba Jay Jay; Every single woman in that wedding is in a weave. The person who did it just knows how to do it. It’s funny that African men think that people with a certain complexion don’t wear weaves. The Kardashian clan you all jerk off to are in weaves and wigs all day. Jennifer Lopez, your white co-worker you share a cubicle with has some clip ons. Stop bashing African and specifically Zambian women for what all women of all nationalities are doing.
‘A Congratulatory message from his Party?’. More like him just writing a message himself for himself!
More likely, for the first time he has been truthful, his party, PF
Mushota keep quite, majelasi so. Be patriotic.
Congrats brother. Look after her well. Let Ethiopians know we are great people.
A big congratulations brother!!!
Mr Tayali stop criticising HH now that you are married. Look after your
Wife and good luck.
Yes now that you are married start criticizing Lungu and Inonge
Congratulations Bo Tayali and respect to Excellency Mwamba for his never fading support to all Zambians, glad to see your presence.
Really laughable…the very young naive girl will come to Zambia and find out that the hubby goes to the office smart to go and spend most of his time on FB boot-licking his paymasters.
Why Ethiopian?
Why not?
WE ARE WAITING FOR A SECOND WEDDING IN ZAMBIA, THE NEW CONSTITUTION IF ADOPTED MEANS TAYALI CANNOT BE PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA BECAUSE OF A FOREIGN WIFE, NO PRESIDENT CAN HAVE A FOREIGN WIFE IN STATE HOUSE AS THE WIFE CAN LEAK STATE SECRET TO HER OWN COUNTRY FURTHER SHE WOULD NEVER BE FUNDED AS EASTHER FOUNDATION , ETHIOPIANS ARE ETHIOPIANS , TAYALI CANNOT BE AN ETHIOPIAN CITIZEN NEITHER HIS CHILDREN IF EVER HE WILL HAVE BE ETHIOPIANS HENCE HE BRINGS HER TO ZAMBIA AND HE BELONGS TO A POLITICAL DUST BIN , THIS THE END OF HIS POLITICAL LIFE , JUST COME OUT CLEAR AND JOIN THE MIGHTY PF.
All the best Chilufya beautiful couple indeed
Not the online kapususu
Ati swis wife hehehe
Wedding sponsored by a certain political party which is in power