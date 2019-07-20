Opposition Economic and Equity Party(EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali has married at a wedding ceremony held in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Zambians based in Ethiopia led by Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba gathered at Ayada Zewed International Hotel to witness the wedding ceremony of Mr. Tayali to an Ethiopian national, named Tsega.

A congratulatory message from his party read, “A big congratulations to our party President Mr. Chilufya Tayali on his wedding. The general membership of the party wish you and your family God’s abundant blessings.”

