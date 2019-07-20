A 39 year old man of Chongwe District in Lusaka has defiled his one year 11 months grand-daughter.

In a statement, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the matter was reported to the police by the victim`s mother aged 18 of Libuko village.

Mrs Katongo explains that the incident occurred on Thursday this week around 17:00 hours.

She says the complainant alleges that she left her daughter with the grandfather, and upon her return she found her daughter crying and when she checked the baby, she discovered semen on the victim’s thighs.

Mrs Katongo says a medical report has since been issued to the victim while the suspect is detained.

