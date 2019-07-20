President Edgar Lungu has urged the House of Chiefs to disown chiefs that are promoting tribalism. President Lungu says chiefs should stand up and condemn politicians who want to use tribe for political gain.
He says if politicians are allowed to promote tribalism, they will end up destroying the country.
President Lungu says it is disappointing that the Lundas and Luvales in north western province want to be at war because of activities of some political elements.
President Lungu has since urged chiefs to urgently intervene and restore harmony in the two Chiefdoms.
He said this upon arrival at Simon Kampwepwe International Airport in Ndola.
And speaking at the same function PF Copperbelt Chairperson Nathan Chanda thanked President Lungu for appointing another minister from the province.
He said his team will continue conducting peaceful campaigns for a local government by election in Kitwe.
And Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe thanked the President for directing that roads be worked on in the province.
He said works in Mufulira have already started.
But the activity in N-W province is the delimitation exercise. That’s wht left Luvales and Lundas picking up chairs to hit their rivals. So who sent the Electoral Commission? What’s ECL talking about? You can’t expect a reasoned response from him.
Sako ni wako!! Who brought that to Zambia. You can cheat and trick people but only for a while. What happened to work?? Is campaigning 24/7 362 days a presidential duty?? No, No and No. People are not as stupid as you think Mr Lungu. There has never been a president who spends so much time on campaigns like you. Zambians need a president with work ethics not a play boy who thinks campaigning year in year out is working. Kuya bebele.
The worst evidence of tribalism is retirements in national and public interests based on their names and label them as opposition.The bloody *****s who took these actions have continued to sip wine in tribal celebrations
Just look at his recent cabinet reshuffles, it’s as though Tonga’s, Lozis, Kaondes, Lundas, Luvales, etc do not exist. It’s the PF tribalism that killing this country, period!
CAN WE DISOWN THOSE IN CHARGE OF THE COUNTRY ? THEY ARE THE ONES THAT ARE SPREADING TRIBALISM. SINCE THEY CAME INTO POWER WE HAVE NOT STOPPED HEARING ABOUT TRIBALISM —SOMETHING THAT WAS NEVER MENTIONED PRE PF !
