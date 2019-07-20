President Edgar Lungu has urged the House of Chiefs to disown chiefs that are promoting tribalism. President Lungu says chiefs should stand up and condemn politicians who want to use tribe for political gain.

He says if politicians are allowed to promote tribalism, they will end up destroying the country.

President Lungu says it is disappointing that the Lundas and Luvales in north western province want to be at war because of activities of some political elements.

President Lungu has since urged chiefs to urgently intervene and restore harmony in the two Chiefdoms.

He said this upon arrival at Simon Kampwepwe International Airport in Ndola.

And speaking at the same function PF Copperbelt Chairperson Nathan Chanda thanked President Lungu for appointing another minister from the province.

He said his team will continue conducting peaceful campaigns for a local government by election in Kitwe.

And Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe thanked the President for directing that roads be worked on in the province.

He said works in Mufulira have already started.

