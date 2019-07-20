PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has dispelled perceptions that the Seventh Day Adventist Church belongs to the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND).

The Head of State who today congregated at SDA Church in Kitwe, Buchi township said he was happy that the Church themselves had made mention that he has worked with them from his inception and before.

The head of state who expressed disappointment that some Church Mother Bodies seemingly now had a political mission were fanning fights instead of mitigating them.

President Lungu re-echoed his call for unity across tribe and church denomination coining the Zambian motto ‘One Zambia, One Nation.’

He added that we are all one as we belong to the Church of Jesus Christ.

“We are one Zambia, One Nation, One Church, the Church of Jesus Christ. So whether you are Catholic, Adventist, Pentecostal or whatever denomination we are one,” the head of state said as he embraced a coat of spiritual father.

“So the idea of going into Lusaka and try to align people away from the masses will not help us. I am saying this because you are bold enough to talk about the said Church Mother Bodies who think they have a political mission to tell us what to do as government…At best they can only recommend to us but they can not order us, but you seated here can.”

He added, “We are spending too much time fighting and the church is busy encouraging us to fight.”

President Lungu said this was being done at the perception that one political grouping belongs to the Adventist, another to Pentecostal and another group to the Catholic, a situation he said should not be present.

He announced his unreserved support to the SDA as he pledged 1000 bags of cement to the Buchi congregation.

President Lungu said he had wanted to deliver this message at a time that no elections were present in the area to eliminate notions of vote buying.

“Someone had the audacity or courage to ask me, why don’t you ever congregate with the Adventist Church? I am glad you have cleared the air that we have been with you from inception,” he said.

“There is a perception that the Seventh Day Adventist belongs to the opposition UPND and I am saying this and making it very clear that this is not true! I am also aware that they say the Catholic support PF this is not true!”

He said government will support any Church as long as the Church is sincere and does not take any political sides.

“We have a Ministry responsible for Religious Affairs and National Guidance, so please feel free to approach that ministry and work with us through the ministry and tell us where we are going wrong. We are human, to error is human to accept mistakes is divine.”

