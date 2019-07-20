PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has dispelled perceptions that the Seventh Day Adventist Church belongs to the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND).
The Head of State who today congregated at SDA Church in Kitwe, Buchi township said he was happy that the Church themselves had made mention that he has worked with them from his inception and before.
The head of state who expressed disappointment that some Church Mother Bodies seemingly now had a political mission were fanning fights instead of mitigating them.
President Lungu re-echoed his call for unity across tribe and church denomination coining the Zambian motto ‘One Zambia, One Nation.’
He added that we are all one as we belong to the Church of Jesus Christ.
“We are one Zambia, One Nation, One Church, the Church of Jesus Christ. So whether you are Catholic, Adventist, Pentecostal or whatever denomination we are one,” the head of state said as he embraced a coat of spiritual father.
“So the idea of going into Lusaka and try to align people away from the masses will not help us. I am saying this because you are bold enough to talk about the said Church Mother Bodies who think they have a political mission to tell us what to do as government…At best they can only recommend to us but they can not order us, but you seated here can.”
He added, “We are spending too much time fighting and the church is busy encouraging us to fight.”
President Lungu said this was being done at the perception that one political grouping belongs to the Adventist, another to Pentecostal and another group to the Catholic, a situation he said should not be present.
He announced his unreserved support to the SDA as he pledged 1000 bags of cement to the Buchi congregation.
President Lungu said he had wanted to deliver this message at a time that no elections were present in the area to eliminate notions of vote buying.
“Someone had the audacity or courage to ask me, why don’t you ever congregate with the Adventist Church? I am glad you have cleared the air that we have been with you from inception,” he said.
“There is a perception that the Seventh Day Adventist belongs to the opposition UPND and I am saying this and making it very clear that this is not true! I am also aware that they say the Catholic support PF this is not true!”
He said government will support any Church as long as the Church is sincere and does not take any political sides.
“We have a Ministry responsible for Religious Affairs and National Guidance, so please feel free to approach that ministry and work with us through the ministry and tell us where we are going wrong. We are human, to error is human to accept mistakes is divine.”
At least he has mentioned the name Jesus Christ. some presidential candidates don’t
The fact is that it’s not only SDA now, even Catholic Church.
Now PF look strangers in any church.
Well said ba president. But to me these divisions can not carry weight if you as government was creating jobs, promoting business opportunities among common people, not business for politically connected & just concentrating on over pricing road contracts. A government leader needs to try ideas, needs to be innovative, not afraid to try things. Now emwe ni zee, you just sit kwati nifumu. Your lack of innovation is your biggest threat to your stay in that ka office. Even people that have never held government position or been elected to anything are a threat now. How? Why? The finger should point to you. No ideas. No clue. Just ndwiii.
The SDA Church is perhaps the least political Christian denomination in Zambia. Their clergy don’t comment on matters political and they invite no politicians to attend prayer services. The church “blesses” no politicians. Where’s this coming from? Wht does ECL want? Is he worried about his lack of influence in the SDA Church because its clergy is not asking for help from his office? Many of my relatives are Adventists so I know wht I’m talking about. Who has the perception that the SDA Church supports the UPND?
What’s wrong is with this man? This is too cheap and petit.
Bwana Lungu in the same spirit the ministry of religious affairs doesn’t belong in GRZ either.
He is in Kitwe he knows there are ward elections …he has no shame this man
Bwana president, the problem is that you have been on leave, now reality is catching up with you. If you are honest you would have started with the following;
What does it mean to be a christian for Lungu? In the Holy Bible there was never Christians for anybody. In the entire holy bible there are no Christians for Peter, not for Paul, note for any apostle or indeed any prophet.
All Christians in the entire world today or ever there have just been Christians. This means they are Christ-like, they follow in the footsteps of the Lord Jesus Christ. Their behaviour and their being is associated with that of Lord Jesus Christ.
Therefore “Christians for Lungu” is a fraudulent term and should be substituted for something else Mr. Lungu’s advisors must coin.
It is ridiculous to have…
Continued
It is ridiculous to have Christians for any other person under the sun other than Christ Himself. The people who surround Lungu are a misleading lot and are here again pushing an agenda close to blasphemy.
This is sad and should not be encouraged by all who mean well for Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
Christians for lungu, while prayers in themselves are good, the premise on which they are held can make them toxic. From our survey, the prayer day has just become a Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s praise worship service and not for all nationals.
PF Cadres overwhelm the masses and continue to be drunk and unruly on this day. This is one of the most degraded and politicized form of prayer ever seen.
1 zed 1 nation but why tribally inclined appointments from his side? When was the last time someone from West of the line of rail was appointed by him? Talk is cheap bwana!
Shocking!!I do not know why churches continue inviting him to speak during their services.He is encouraging divisions among christian churches by condemning some denominations,especially Catholic Bishops, during worship.The same way he has divided Zambians.He thrives on dividing people and popular institutions.The man is so insecure that he does not have a single Tonga in his Cabinet and he can talk about One Zambia One Nation!What hypocrisy!Anyway church leaders have also become very corrupt and they enjoy having him because of the so-called donations they get from his corruption.
Here is another reason why this declaration of a Christian nation is laughable…there they are Lazy Lungu and Chitotela who has pending corruption cases, he is preaching…Lazy Lungu has run away from Lusaka to come waste taxpayers money campaigning with his dull advisers!!
AMEN PRESIDO TOMORROW SUNDAY GO TO JEHOVAH WITNESS
@ mitimiti
Since 2015 tongas have directly refused to work with PF government.They hate ECL deep down their DNA.This fact is real even the attitude of UPND MPs who usually and deliberately profane their political law in August house . This clearly send a message how difficult it is for ECL to work with them. Some times write truth.Bitterness is taking you no where but leaving you in frustration.
The big question is, ‘What has ECL done for Southern province at especially at district level apart from slaughtering their cattle?’
Mr P: Are Tongas synonymous with the SDA Church? Since when? If you like reading, reach for Peter Snelson’s book EDUCATION IN NORTHERN RHODESIA UP TO 1954 and see wht this former inspector of schools in the colonial govt writes about Tongas. He writes that Tongas are the most proselytized tribe in Zambia since their province was the entry point of many missionary group. Catholics, SDAs, Anglicans, Salvation Army, Methodists, Brethren in Christ . All these opened missions, built schools and won converts among Tongas. No wonder Tongas are so well represented in the professions in Zambia. This where it comes from. Get it those of you not curious about the history of the country you govern.
Although I’m no history major, I find this subject a great help in understanding many things about Zambia and the world. I’m hard @ work reading about so many things about Zambia’s history. In fact I hv just received from the UK 2nd hand book market Guy Scott’s mother’s book THE FADING COLOUR BAR published in 1967. It has given me an insight into early influences on our former vice-president and care-taker president from the views of his mother.
@Mr.P It is the duty and responsibility of any President of this country to reconcile and unite Zambians and achieve the necessary socio-political harmony for a peaceful developing nation.That is partly why he has the constitutional provision to nominate up to eight MPs. When Mwanawasa nominated Magande to Parliament and appointed him Finance Minister, his ruling party MMD had no MPs in Southern Province.You can not tell me that ECL can not find a single qualified Tonga in the whole of Zambia to appoint to his Cabinet.What about other institutions of State:Judiciary,Parliament,Police etc.No my friend.The President is openly discriminating against a whole region for political reasons and this is not good for Zambia..By the way I am not from Southern Province but from Northern.