Green Eagles are bringing home a Bronze medal from the 2019 CECAFA Club Cup in Rwanda after beating DR Congo side AS Maniema 2-0 in their third and fourth place playoff match in Kigali.

Edward Mwamba and Amity Shamende scored in each half to see Eagles finish third at the tournament that ends today in Rwanda.

Mwamba put Eagles ahead in the 28th minute off an assist by Shamende while the latter added the final goal in the 70th minute.

Eagles now head back home after their two -week tournament outing to continue their pre-season build-up for the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League and FAZ Super Division campaign.

