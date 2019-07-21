Green Eagles are bringing home a Bronze medal from the 2019 CECAFA Club Cup in Rwanda after beating DR Congo side AS Maniema 2-0 in their third and fourth place playoff match in Kigali.
Edward Mwamba and Amity Shamende scored in each half to see Eagles finish third at the tournament that ends today in Rwanda.
Mwamba put Eagles ahead in the 28th minute off an assist by Shamende while the latter added the final goal in the 70th minute.
Eagles now head back home after their two -week tournament outing to continue their pre-season build-up for the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League and FAZ Super Division campaign.
Comment:congrats to GE of Zed.
If it was coach Lwandamina he could have selected 6 players for national team from his Zesco United. It was not bad to play with Kapumbu, Silwamba, Chaila, Kondwani and Kalengo. It was good they knew each other.
Coach Chiyangi should have selected atleast 4 player, and that Spencer Sautu is getting better as mature.
Green Eagles’s commanders are to praise to have developed that team to a high class.
Andrew Kamanga should wake up and start preparations for the national team now. The fixtures are out and tough we will not Condon last minute preparations put up a formidable team with a serious coach now no experiments. Beware of people working against you not to succeed, forewarned is forewarned.
Well done G.E you are Nigeria fron CAN