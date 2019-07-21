Hundreds of Zambian today gathered outside Parliament grounds in Lusaka for what was dubbed the “Yellow Card” protest.

The citizens drawn from all walks of life said the Yellow Card was meant to serve as a warning to the PF government over the alleged mismanagement of the country.

Key speakers which included Activists Laura Miti, Pilato and Maiko Zulu rallied the crowd of around 400 people to continue holding government accountable.

Key issues that were raised included the Constitutional Amendment Bill, the closure of CBU and the widespread corruption among government officials.

Pilato, one of the organizers said Zambians have spoken.

“Zambians spoke out today. This is not the last but just one of the many protests to come. The people of this country will build this country. We will do it like Kenneth Kaunda did, like Mama Kankasa did, Like Kapwepwe did and like all our freedom heroes did. We will stand firmly in the belief that Zambia is a country like any other and it’s people are human beings who deserve dignity and pride,” Pilato said.

“We are willing to stand up again and again for this beautiful blessed country and one day the dreams of our people will come true. The Yellow card was a warning message. A warning message to our government that whilst you have time, do the right thing.”

Laura Miti said Well done Zambia for holding a peaceful protest.

“Great turn out to lift a YellowCard against the destruction of our country. To politicians we say we will keep this card up. Remember that when warnings are not heeded the colour of the card changes,” she warned.

And Chapter One Foundation Executive Director Linda Kasonde who is also Former LAZ President urged all Lawyers in Zambia to speak out.

“Eighteen years ago I took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of Zambia. Today I took part in the #YellowCard protest to do just that. I hope that all lawyers in Zambia will do the same,” she stated.

And commenting before the rally took place, Chief Government Spokespersons Dora Siliya said that Zambian citizens have a right to conduct peaceful demonstrations because Zambia is a democratic state.

Ms. Siliya said that while citizen may have the right to demonstrate, government will remain resolved to continue to govern and provide services to the people.

Ms. Siliya said that Zambia’s record in the fight against corruption is unbeatable. and that the investigative wings are doing their job well as evidence by a number of people being arrested.

Ms Siliya said government is pleased that the parliamentary public accounts committee Chairperson Howard Kunda has indicated to the nation that cases of misapplication or misappropriation of of funds has reduced in the Auditor Generals Report.

[Read 395 times, 404 reads today]